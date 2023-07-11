BROKEN ARROW — It’s interesting how so many of these 16- and 17-year-old kids can rap along syllable for syllable with KB’s “Hold Me Back” and then moments later sing along with a 42-year-old guitar classic — AC/DC’s “For Those About to Rock, We Salute You.”

Pumped from a speaker at the south end of Tiger Memorial Stadium was a varied, energizing playlist that provided the soundtrack during the fourth and final session of the summer 7-on-7 passing league involving the Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Union football programs.

During an 82-degree evening, and as a nice breeze wafted through the ballpark, several hundred spectators massed in the shaded home side of the stadium. They could have stayed home and watched MLB’s Home Run Derby on ESPN, but they chose instead to be in Broken Arrow for a home run derby of a different sort.

Each of the five teams’ passing-game personnel clicked at big-play, home-run levels.

Commanding attention, as always, was Union junior Shaker Reisig. As the state’s best quarterback, he’s always on point. On Monday, there was another display of the most polished arm talent I’ve ever seen from a high school QB.

Conspicuous also was the running back — Jordan Schelling — who wore Redhawk jersey No. 49.

As a Jenks sophomore last season, Schelling rushed for 800 yards. As recently as a few days ago, he still was in the Jenks program.

Union coach Kirk Fridrich acknowledged that Schelling has moved to the Union district and now is on the Redhawks’ roster. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds, Schelling clearly is bigger now and a striking addition to a Union offense already teeming with high-end weaponry.

“We got to see him in the Backyard Bowl and he played really well against us,” Fridrich said. “I’ve watched him several years. He’s in the same class as my son. (Schelling) is a tough tailback and a good football player.”

In 1996-2022, Jenks-Union has been the state’s most heralded rivalry. Every meeting of the Trojans and Redhawks is a celebrated, high-stakes event, so the player movement of the last 14 months has been remarkable.

In 2021, as a ninth-grader, Reisig was 11-0 as the Jenks starting QB. The Trojans defeated Union in the 6AI title game.

In May 2022, there was the move — Reisig to Union — that seemed to influence other players and their families. A talented Jenks offensive lineman, Jesse Jones, who also had been a freshman Trojan starter in 2021, also moved from Jenks to Union and was a Redhawk sophomore starter last season.

When Union opens at Westmoore on Aug. 24, and visits Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium for the Sept. 8 MidFirst Backyard Bowl, three former Trojans — Reisig, Jones and Schelling — should be significant figures for Fridrich’s offense.

Last season, Owen Jones was a Broken Arrow quarterback while Kaydin Jones as a ninth-grader was a 1,200-yard running back. They both now are at Jenks. Jones is the son of Kejuan Jones, a former Jenks superstar and the 2000 Tulsa World Player of the Year.

At Lincoln Christian last season, Dylan Baldridge totaled 34 receptions for 581 yards and nine TDs. He now is a Union wide receiver.

Bixby newcomers include Broderick Shull and Yetxiel “Jet” Perez-Gilbes. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Shull is a junior offensive lineman who had been at Webb City, Missouri. He looks like he’s destined for many more years of football. Perez-Gilbes is a senior safety/wide receiver who moved to Bixby from the Cinco Ranch program in the Houston area.

Quarterback Knox Dyson’s path to his current station — contending for the starting role at Owasso — actually began at Owasso, where he was a freshman in 2020. He was at Union in 2021 and at Beggs last season, and now Dyson once again is a Ram.

As Reisig departed from Jenks a year ago, linebacker Hudson Ball arrived after having been a ninth-grade dynamo at Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Arkansas. While Reisig is the top quarterback in the state, the 6-2, 230-pound Ball may be the best defensive player in the state.

Within Oklahoma’s Class of 2025 defensive prospects, Ball should be the most heavily recruited.

Since there is no actual transfer portal at the high school level, there are no periods during which movement is or is not allowed. It can happen at any time, and as long as families abide by a district’s residential requirements, it will happen at any time.

Oklahoma high school practices begin on Aug. 7. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if more difference-makers make a move before then or later into August or even in September. Last season, quarterback Simian Gilkey was on both the Union roster and the Jenks roster. He is competing with Owen Jones for the Trojans’ starting job.

For Union last year, former Booker T. Washington Hornet DJ McKinney rushed for 1,384 yards.

His Twitter profile has been adjusted: “Faith, Family, Football. Union HS, Tulsa, OK.”

“It’s the culture that we’re in right now,” Fridrich says of the flurry of player movement.

Apparently, kids really want to be play football at a place that has a dazzling stadium and facilities. With regard to functional eye candy, Union has a sizable lead on the rest of the field.

