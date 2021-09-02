Bill Haisten: Another brutally tough challenge for longtime prep football referee Randy Jeffers

“We’ll leave that in the air for now,” said Jeffers, a TU graduate who married a TU graduate after they fell in love during a first-date Saturday night at Bell’s Amusement Park. Libby and Randy Jeffers have been married for 43 years and are the parents of six adult daughters and a high school-aged son.

Jeffers is looking forward to a weekend that included the Tulsa game on Thursday, the Broken Arrow-Union battle on Friday and hang time with grandkids on Saturday.

This week would have been Jeffers’ version of perfection if he could be on the Union stadium turf instead of seated on a folding chair. Having worked previously as the head linesman, Richard Dixon now wears the white hat as the referee within Jeffers’ crew.

Although Jeffers is stuck with being an adviser and coordinator instead of presiding over games at field level, the 2021 season is his 48th as a high school football official.

“I would love to get to 50 years,” Jeffers said. “I would love to get a big ol’ gaudy ring (with ‘50’ engraved on it). If it doesn’t happen, I’m fine with it.