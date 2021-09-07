Bill Haisten: An apparent inevitability – Backyard Bowls at Union or Jenks, and not at TU

Second, the Jenks people get their first look at dazzling Union-Tuttle Stadium, which has a completely different look and feel since it was given a $35 million makeover.

For the 18th year, MidFirst Bank sponsors the Backyard Bowl. Each school district receives $14,000 to be applied to academic needs.

For the second year in a row, the Backyard Bowl doesn’t occur at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The attendance totals of recent seasons haven’t been close to what they were 20 years ago. Every Union game is live-streamed and several Jenks or Union games are televised each year, so a football fan can chill at home and watch on a device. Apparently, many fans have chosen to do exactly that.

In 2020, Union played at Jenks for the first time since 1998.

In 2022, Union again is the designated home team for the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. The site has not been determined. During a Tuesday news conference, there was as much discussion about the location of upcoming Backyard Bowls as there was about this week’s match-up.

From each side of the rivalry, there were indications that the regular-season Backyard Bowl series may not return to TU for several years — if at all.