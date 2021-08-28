Bill Haisten: Also significant in Class 6AII – Bobby Klinck’s Sand Springs squad

The Class 6AII title race may be considered a two-team exercise involving six-time champion Bixby and the excessively talented Choctaw Yellowjackets. There also is the universal agreement that if the Hornets stay healthy, Booker T. Washington is a dangerous squad.
From each of those teams during the opening weekend of high school football, there was a statement performance. Bixby, Choctaw and Booker T. Washington were winners by the combined score of 186-21.
Lurking at No. 8 in the 6AII rankings are the Bobby Klinck-coached Sand Springs Sandites, who on Friday rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit and wound up with a 53-26 home victory over rival Sapulpa.
With three-year starter Ty Pennington as an efficient, productive senior quarterback, with a rebuilt offensive line that Klinck says “held up very well” against Sapulpa, and with a defense that may graduate from good to dynamic as inexperienced coverage personnel become more developed, the Sandites launched Klinck’s second season as the head coach with a Friday statement of their own.
The rest of 6AII should be aware of Sand Springs. Before getting into their seven-game run of District 6AII-2 competition, the Sandites visit Bishop Kelley this week and travel to Springdale, Arkansas, for a Sept. 17 clash with Shiloh Christian.
“It wasn’t that long ago (2015) that Sand Springs was playing for a state title,” Klinck said. “This place has had success, but we’re not like Bixby. We’re not a machine. We’ll have (fluctuations) with our talent level.
“We’ve just got to reach a point where we’re in the playoffs every year and give ourselves a chance. After that, if we get hot, we’ve got as good a chance as anybody.”
During two hours of Saturday morning video review, Klinck and his assistants loved most of what they saw. Up front on offense, there are seniors at right tackle (Morgan Eubanks), right guard (Owen Higgins) and left tackle (Matthew Shelton). There are rookies at the other two spots: sophomores Marcus Sims at left guard and Mason Harris at center.
Opening-game issues can be more glaring on the offensive line than with any other position group, but the Sand Springs line was tremendous. After having been dealt a 14-0, first-quarter deficit, the Sandites outscored Sapulpa 53-12. As Pennington passed for 245 yards and three TDs, Sand Springs finished with a 421-297 advantage in total yards. Pennington connected with Brody Rutledge on scoring plays of 49 and 44 yards.
With the win, Sand Springs evened its all-time series record with Sapulpa at 45-45-5. Klinck is 2-0 against Sapulpa and 8-5 through his first 13 games as the Sandite head man.
Klinck seemed to be in a great mood until penalties were mentioned. That was the one glaring Friday flaw: Sand Springs was penalized 12 times for 125 yards. There were multiple flags for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“Emotional stability,” Klinck said. “I’m a little concerned about that. We had five 15-yard penalties. We had about three knucklehead penalties. Just not being smart. That’s not what we’re about.
“We’re all about emotional stability and not making selfish choices that affect the team.”
A Jenks star during the early years of the Allan Trimble dynasty, Klinck promises he'll fix Sand Springs’ penalty problems. Otherwise, he seems really encouraged by what he witnessed in the opener and by his team’s potential.
“I don’t know that I expected us to be as (immediately good) as we were,” Klinck said, “so that’s promising.”