Bill Haisten: Also significant in Class 6AII – Bobby Klinck’s Sand Springs squad

“We’ve just got to reach a point where we’re in the playoffs every year and give ourselves a chance. After that, if we get hot, we’ve got as good a chance as anybody.”

During two hours of Saturday morning video review, Klinck and his assistants loved most of what they saw. Up front on offense, there are seniors at right tackle (Morgan Eubanks), right guard (Owen Higgins) and left tackle (Matthew Shelton). There are rookies at the other two spots: sophomores Marcus Sims at left guard and Mason Harris at center.

Opening-game issues can be more glaring on the offensive line than with any other position group, but the Sand Springs line was tremendous. After having been dealt a 14-0, first-quarter deficit, the Sandites outscored Sapulpa 53-12. As Pennington passed for 245 yards and three TDs, Sand Springs finished with a 421-297 advantage in total yards. Pennington connected with Brody Rutledge on scoring plays of 49 and 44 yards.

With the win, Sand Springs evened its all-time series record with Sapulpa at 45-45-5. Klinck is 2-0 against Sapulpa and 8-5 through his first 13 games as the Sandite head man.

Klinck seemed to be in a great mood until penalties were mentioned. That was the one glaring Friday flaw: Sand Springs was penalized 12 times for 125 yards. There were multiple flags for unsportsmanlike conduct.