Bill Haisten: Almost unbelievable – the Bixby dynasty’s retention of coordinators

BIXBY — Mike Gundy once said that his least favorite part of being a winning head football coach was the departure of impactful Oklahoma State assistants like Larry Fedora, Dana Holgorsen, Todd Monken and Jim Knowles.

Identifying, recruiting and hiring quality assistants is a grind of a process. Look at Nick Saban and Alabama. During the 2007-current Saban era, the Crimson Tide has had seven different offensive coordinators and four different defensive coordinators. Many of Saban’s position coaches became coordinators elsewhere.

Offseason staff replenishment is an annual task at Alabama but, surprisingly if not shockingly, not at Bixby.

This is an almost unbelievable nugget regarding the 2014-22 run of Bixby greatness: during the entirety of that nine-season period, and as each season ended with a championship-game appearance, head coach Loren Montgomery had the same coordinators.

At the age of 37, Tyler Schneider has been Montgomery’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for 12 seasons. Rodney Flowers is an 11-season veteran on the Spartan staff and has coordinated the defense for nine seasons.

In 2014-21, Bixby played in eight Class 6AII title games and captured seven championships.

At 7 p.m. Friday, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Bixby strives for what would be its eighth title since 2014. The Spartans’ first 6AI season ends with another championship opportunity and an Owasso rematch. In the Aug. 25 opener, Bixby defeated the Rams 49-14.

The Spartan program is defined by the combination of great players and coaching continuity. In each of those nine consecutive title-game seasons, Bixby had the same leadership trio with the 44-year-old Montgomery, the 44-year-old Flowers and Schneider.

“When I got hired here, I was the youngest guy on the staff,” Schneider recalled. “That’s definitely not the case now. We’ve got a bunch of good young coaches. To speak on (continuity), it’s more valuable not that I’ve been here so long, but that I’ve been here with coach Flowers for so long (and) with coach Montgomery. We know what to expect from each other, and more importantly, the kids know what to expect from us.

“I think our staff does a good job of being the same guys every day and coaching the same way. We’ve been coaching the same concepts since 2014. I think that is a big advantage.”

Referring again to Flowers, Schneider said, “If I ever have to sit in the booth with someone else at my side, it’s going to be really weird.”

Each coordinator has considered head-coaching offers, and each has chosen to stay with Montgomery.

“I get to work for the best coach in the state of Oklahoma, and probably in this region if not the nation, and I get to do what I do love,” Schneider explained during a Monday news conference at Spartan Stadium. “Coach Montgomery does all the stuff I don’t love. If I were to leave here (and become a head coach), I’d have to do those things and I’m not fired up about that.

“I like coaching offense. I like coaching quarterbacks. He lets me do that and helps me out where I need help. I try to help him out where I can, but he takes care of the head-coaching stuff and lets us be coaches. That goes not just for (Schneider and Flowers), but for the entire staff.”

Flowers is motivated to stay not only because of his professional considerations, but because his wife Amber is a Bixby sixth-grade teacher and because they have three children, Flowers says, who get an “amazing” educational experience in Bixby.

“Loren does a great job of making this a place you don’t want to leave,” Flowers said. “That goes through all of the leadership here — from Mr. Miller (superintendent Rob Miller) on down.

“Coach Montgomery will come in and ask questions sometimes, but he expects me to do my job. Me being who I am, if I don’t get that job done, I feel like I’ve let him down because of the friendship we’ve built over the years. Giving your (coordinators) the autonomy to do your job and not micromanage – it made our program twice as good as it was years ago. Now, the (assistant) coaches have a (greater) buy-in and they don’t want to leave.”

As Schneider and Flowers took questions from media members, Montgomery and Miller watched from a few feet away.

Responding to the praise from his coordinators, Montgomery quipped, “They were probably saying that so that I would bring IHOP in on Saturday, when we watch film.”

“It’s flattering,” Montgomery continued. “I think (the Bixby Public Schools) has made it a priority, and I’ve made it a priority, to make this a really tough place to leave. I don’t say that (to suggest) that we would try to keep anyone from taking a better job.

“What we try to do is make their job so good that they’re not going to (make a lateral move).”

When Jenks won 38-35 at Bixby on Nov. 3, ending the Spartans’ state-record win streak at 58 games, the Trojans rushed for 357 yards and averaged a staggering 10 yards per attempt.

Flowers says he recognized the defensive mistakes of Nov. 3 by about 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, or about three hours after the game ended.

“You immediately go to self-reflection,” he said. “Did I not have the kids ready? That’s where I go. We broke down the film. We reevaluated who we are. Jenks played a great game. We were exposed defensively.

“We went back and started fine-tuning who we are. Luckily, we had a bye week, and so we were able to get better at who we are and what we do.”

After Bixby bashed Enid 63-0 in a Nov. 18 quarterfinal contest, there was Jenks-Bixby II in a semifinal last week. As the Spartans prevailed 28-14, Flowers’ defense limited Jenks to 141 rushing yards and only 278 yards of total offense.

“Is there is a sense within the Bixby coaching offices,” I asked the coordinators, “that you’re all part of something historic?”

Schneider volunteered for the response: “We’ll think about that when it’s over. There’s no time. If you get caught up with thinking about that, you lose 38-35.”

It was clever and telling, how immediately Schneider recalled the score of Bixby’s only stumble of the season — the setback against Jenks.

Bixby personnel must have been in a daze after that game. The varsity Spartans hadn’t been beaten in four years and two months. The Spartans responded with a revenge statement in Jenks-Bixby II.

This week, Montgomery, Flowers and Schneider are doing what they’ve done for nine years: preparing their Spartans for another dance on a championship stage. This time, with Owasso on the other sideline.

You’ll know it went well if on Saturday morning, Montgomery and his coordinators are feasting on IHOP pancakes at the Bixby football facility.