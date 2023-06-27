Editor's note: Jenks coach Allan Trimble will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington. This week, to commemorate Trimble's national honor, the World will re-publish some notable stories on the Trojans' legendary football coach. Here is Bill Haisten's column the night Trimble became a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Trimble died on Dec. 1, 2019 from ALS at the age of 56.

NORMAN — For a reminder of the scope of Jenks’ Allan Trimble era, consider that Josh Fidler now is a 40-year-old man with a wife and three children.

On Sept. 6, 1996, Fidler was an 18-year-old Jenks running back and kicker. In the Trojans’ first game with Trimble as their head coach, Fidler scored a touchdown and booted a field goal as Jenks prevailed 12-3 at Putnam City North.

Flash ahead to Monday night. Trimble was at the Riverwind Showplace Theatre, where he was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Trimble says it’s breathtaking to study the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame membership list that includes legends like Jim Thorpe, Wayman Tisdale, Henry Iba, Mickey Mantle, Bud Wilkinson and Barry Sanders.

“When you’re in the middle of a football season, you’re so focused on the journey that you don’t think about the destination,” said Trimble, who turns 55 next week. “And now that the ship is coming into port, I can’t even believe that my name is mentioned with those people.

“I can’t believe the Lord blessed me with winning so many games. I think of so many great coaches and players, and how so many things had to come together for this day to happen.”

When informed several months ago that he would be included in the Class of 2018, Trimble at that time was the only active high school coach ever to have been selected for membership in the state Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s been a crazy journey from Pawnee County, Oklahoma, to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame,” said Trimble, who, as he continues to battle the effects of ALS, was forced to stop coaching 15 years too soon.

Two years ago, Trimble was diagnosed as having ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). When Trimble retired in April, his body of work was the greatest in the history of Oklahoma high school football.

In 22 seasons, there was a 242-41 record and 13 state championships.

“It was an awesome thing to be a part of,” Fidler says of the Trimble dynasty.

There were averages of 11 wins per season and 41.6 points per game.

There were 17 district titles and a district record of 134-12.

Fidler, who during his injury-shortened 1996 season rushed for 1,335 yards, was one of Trimble’s 72 first-team All-State selections. Trimble was the Tulsa World’s state coach of the year in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2012, and his Trojan program had state title streaks of six consecutive seasons (1996-2001) and four consecutive seasons (2012-15).

“Coach Trimble was the kind of guy you wanted to play for,” said Fidler, who today resides in Tulsa and is a general contractor who owns a company. “You didn’t want to disappoint him, and it wasn’t because of any fear that you would be yelled at. There wasn’t any of that from him.

“Even during that first season, after he got the head-coaching job, there was a complete respect for coach Trimble.”

When Hall of Fame selection officials began to discuss candidates for 2018, Trimble’s credentials were far beyond adequate. They were overwhelming. It is believed that two Hall of Fame members — former Oklahoma State coach Pat Jones and former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer — were aggressively supportive of Trimble’s candidacy.

It was an easy decision that Trimble would be part of an induction group that includes Larry Coker, who led the University of Miami to the 2001 national title; Joe Castiglione, now in his 21st year as OU’s athletic director; Robin Ventura, an OSU baseball All-American who in 1987 achieved a national-record hitting streak of 58 consecutive games; Mat Hoffman, a BMX Freestyle superstar; former Sooner football offensive lineman Ken Mendenhall, who in 1973-80 made 118 consecutive starts for the Baltimore Colts; and Bill Pickett, a nationally known rodeo cowboy who died in 1932.

Trimble and Coker qualify as being quintessential Oklahoma coaches. A Cleveland, Oklahoma, native, Trimble played on the offensive line at Northeastern State. He was an Owasso and Jenks assistant in 1986-95, then succeeded Ron Lancaster as the Jenks head coach.

At the high school level, Coker coached at Fairfax and Claremore. He was an offensive coordinator at the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Ultimately, with the Miami Hurricanes, he was the head coach of a national championship squad.

“When I got the Claremore job, that was a big move for me at the time,” Coker said before the start of the Monday night banquet. “My wife is from Oklahoma. I’m from Oklahoma. I’ve always considered myself an Oklahoma coach.”

During the 1998 offseason, Trimble and two of his assistants traveled to Coral Gables, Florida, to meet with the University of Miami staff. At that time, the Hurricanes’ head man was Butch Davis (a Tahlequah native). Miami’s offensive coordinator was Coker (an Okemah native).

What transpired was a beautiful example of Oklahoma football men sharing knowledge with other Oklahoma football men.

“I called coach Coker, and he just threw us the key,” Trimble recalls. “We flew down to Miami and spent three or four days. Coker is a salt-of-the-earth great guy who would do anything for (other coaches). He really helped us as a staff.”

For the first time since Trimble was a seventh-grader, he is not playing or coaching football. Keith Riggs, who for 15 seasons was a Trimble defensive assistant, was promoted to Jenks’ head-coaching position.

“Honestly, I think I’ve turned the page,” Trimble said. “I’m looking forward to being a fly on the wall — being an adviser of whatever I need to be with the Jenks program. I’m hoping I can go watch some football. Take in a little college football. I’m looking forward to coasting a little bit. I’ve never said that, but I really am.

“I’m very happy and very blessed. For the moment, I’m just reflecting on how blessed I’ve been.”

