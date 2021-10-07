Bill Haisten: Against 6AII's top three teams, a Red October opportunity for Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — During the 2000 season, as Jenks All-State star Bobby Klinck was in pursuit of his third Class 6A championship ring, the Oklahoma Sooners went on a legendary three-game run that became known as "Red October".
Ranked 19th in the preseason, the Sooners rolled into October with an opportunity to make a national splash. With victories over 11th-ranked Texas, second-ranked Kansas State and top-ranked Nebraska, OU ascended to the No. 1 position for the first time in 13 years.
That stretch of greatness carried the Sooners to the national title and the only 13-0 record in OU history.
Klinck now is the second-year head coach at Sand Springs, and his unbeaten team is about to dive into a three-game sequence that could do for the Sandites what "Red October" did for the Sooners.
In the football universe, no team has a more interesting and challenging next three games than fourth-ranked Sand Springs has in District 6AII-2.
On Friday, the Sandites host Class 6AII’s No. 3-ranked team — the Booker T. Washington Hornets.
Next Thursday, Sand Springs visits top-ranked and six-time 6AII champion Bixby.
On Oct. 22, second-ranked Choctaw travels to Sand Springs’ Memorial Stadium.
After a spirited Monday practice session, I talked with Klinck and two important senior Sandites: Ty Pennington, the dual-threat quarterback of the first 5-0 Sand Springs team since 2012; and Gabe Brown, a defensive end-linebacker and the Malcolm Rodriguez of Klinck’s defense.
Brown is the ideal combination of a guy who can generate pressure from the edge while being an excellent tackler both in traffic and in the open field.
Asked about the Booker T. Washington-Bixby-Choctaw gauntlet, Klinck, Pennington and Brown had essentially the same reply.
From Klinck: “No doubt about it — we’re facing three juggernauts. We’re not going to be favored in any of those games, and I like that. I think it allows us to be loose. It allows us to be loose as coaches and let our guys play that way.”
From Brown: “I feel very confident about playing these three teams. I feel like we have a pretty good shot against all three of them. Nobody expects us to win, but we don’t care.”
From Pennington: “No one in the state thinks we’re going to beat any of these three teams. We (have) nothing to lose.”
With regard to getting value from a practice session, not all coaches are created equal. A Klinck practice is fun to watch and always seems productive. On Monday, he really did seem relaxed. The only times he raised his voice was to shout “Connor! Back up!” and “scout offense!”
Last season, the Sandites lost 49-0 at Booker T. Washington, 51-20 to Bixby and 34-9 at Choctaw. From that, Sand Springs has arrived at Brown’s statement: “I feel very confident about playing these three teams.”
Does Sand Springs have a puncher’s chance at winning these next three games? Yes, of course, Sand Springs has a chance, but a "Red October"-esque sweep would be a major story.
Sandite running back Blake Jones averages nearly 7 yards per rush attempt and is on pace for a 1,472-yard regular season. Pennington has completed 68% of his passes for an average of 233 yards per game. On 120 attempts, he has not been intercepted.
Sandite self-esteem spiked on Sept. 17, when Sand Springs rallied for an impressive victory in Springdale, Arkansas.
Against Shiloh Christian (the 2020 Arkansas Class 4A champion), Sand Springs trailed 14-0 and 33-32 before Pennington connected with Ryan Shoemaker for a 34-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown. The Sandites won 40-33.
Brown measures the significance of the Shiloh Christian game: “(During) a two-hour bus ride, that’s when I looked at our team and thought, ‘We’ve got a good shot here.’”
Klinck has five state championship rings: the three he won as a Jenks Trojan player and the two he got as Owasso’s defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2019.
Having played for Allan Trimble at Jenks and assisted Bill Blankenship at Owasso, Klinck learned from Hall of Fame coaches how to manage emotions during a big-game week.
Klinck’s challenge now is to manage emotions for three consecutive big-game weeks and to find a way to get defensive stops against A-list playmakers like Booker T. Washington’s Lathan Boone and Micah Tease, Bixby’s Braylin Presley and Choctaw QB Steele Wasel.