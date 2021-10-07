Bill Haisten: Against 6AII's top three teams, a Red October opportunity for Sand Springs

Brown is the ideal combination of a guy who can generate pressure from the edge while being an excellent tackler both in traffic and in the open field.

Asked about the Booker T. Washington-Bixby-Choctaw gauntlet, Klinck, Pennington and Brown had essentially the same reply.

From Klinck: “No doubt about it — we’re facing three juggernauts. We’re not going to be favored in any of those games, and I like that. I think it allows us to be loose. It allows us to be loose as coaches and let our guys play that way.”

From Brown: “I feel very confident about playing these three teams. I feel like we have a pretty good shot against all three of them. Nobody expects us to win, but we don’t care.”

From Pennington: “No one in the state thinks we’re going to beat any of these three teams. We (have) nothing to lose.”

With regard to getting value from a practice session, not all coaches are created equal. A Klinck practice is fun to watch and always seems productive. On Monday, he really did seem relaxed. The only times he raised his voice was to shout “Connor! Back up!” and “scout offense!”