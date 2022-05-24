Bill Haisten: A new QuikTrip treat – the Bixby-Owasso blockbuster on opening night

After such an incredible Sunday at Southern Hills, the PGA Championship looked around and said, “OK, everybody else, let’s see what you’ve got.”

The Bixby and Owasso people replied, “Hold my Freezoni. We’ve got something for you.”

And they really do — a Thursday, Aug. 25, football blockbuster on a big stage: the University of Tulsa’s 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium.

In Bixby’s first game as a Class 6AI program, the Spartans put their state-record, 49-game win streak on the line against perennial 6AI contender Owasso.

Jenks and Union have their annual Backyard Bowl, with MidFirst Bank as the longtime sponsor. Owasso and Broken Arrow have their Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl, with the Jim Glover Auto Family as the driving sponsor.

Now, Bixby and Owasso are partnered with QuikTrip and TU on a two-year Battle of the ’Burbs contract. The 2022 and 2023 season-opening contests are played at TU, with Owasso as the home team this year and Bixby getting the home-team designation next year.

As Bixby and Owasso have become football superpowers, I wouldn’t be surprised to see these QT-sponsored games extend into a longstanding series.

Owasso is coached by Bill Blankenship, one of the founding fathers of these neutral-site spectacles. When Blankenship was at Union, he and Jenks’ Allan Trimble changed Tulsa-area high school football with their legendary rivalry games witnessed by huge crowds at TU.

“I’m fired up for our kids and the Owasso community,” Blankenship said. “I think this can be the same kind of vibe that (Union-Jenks) had in the ’90s. This is a whole new set of kids who get to be a part of something cool.”

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery was a Jenks assistant in 2000-09. His first Jenks-Union experience was the best game I’ve ever seen at any level of football: the 2000 regular-season masterpiece. That 41-37 Trojan victory is branded forever as having been The Kejuan Jones Game.

For that one at TU, there was a crowd of 31,555.

During its eight-year run in Class 6AII, Montgomery’s Bixby program captured seven championships. Blankenship and the Rams were 6AI kings in 2017 and 2019.

While Jenks-Union had a monopoly on main-event treatment for so long, this is a fresh experience for the Bixby community and additional validation that Blankenship has taken Owasso football to an unprecedented position of sustained success.

I’m calling it today: for the Aug. 25 showdown, the attendance figure is no less than 25,000.

As Montgomery reflected on his Jenks years and the build-up to a Backyard Bowl type of pressure-cooker, he said, “We all thought it was fun. It’s a different pressure, being a non-district game. Neither team has an identity that early in the season.

“This one will be interesting because Owasso graduated a ton of good players and we did, too. We won’t know the identity of either team when this first game is played.”

During a Tuesday news conference at TU, each school was represented by players like Bixby’s Dylan Hasz and Owasso’s Cole Adams. The QuikTrip milk shake mascot mingled with the Spartan and Ram mascots. Cheerleaders were there. It all looked like a SportsCenter promo. What a great country.

An interesting layer in this story: Two months ago, Owasso quarterback Austin Havens transferred to Bixby.

Another interesting layer: Blankenship and his wife Angie have been Bixby residents for 26 years.

Blankenship on the growth of Bixby, north of the Arkansas River: “It’s more than amazing. When we first moved onto our property, we were in the country. There wasn’t anything north or south of us — or east or west of us. Everything you see on Memorial, south of 101st, has happened since Angie and I moved there.”

While Hasz has been a Bixby student since kindergarten, his dad Darren Hasz was a late-’80s Jenks star. When Dylan and twin brother Luke were little guys, they were witnesses to multiple Backyard Bowl games at TU. Luke now is a Bixby tight end and committed to Arkansas.

“Any time there was good football, we were looking for it,” Dylan Hasz recalled. “I specifically remember the Alex Ross days of Jenks football.”

When Bixby-Owasso is played, Bixby will have been unbeaten over a span of four years and one day.

Of accepting such a high-profile challenge on opening night, Hasz said, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Our Jenks games have been a dogfight and set the tone for the year. This game will do the same. Win or lose, it’ll be good for both programs.”

Rams running back Emery Neeley and I bonded because his go-to QuikTrip treat is the same as mine: a Freezoni mix of blue raspberry and white cherry. I stack the flavors: 33.3% blue raspberry, 33.3% white cherry, 33.3% blue raspberry.

Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham says his QT drink of choice is a refrigerated bottle of Mountain Dew. Regarding the nutritional value of Mountain Dew, there won’t be any hypocritical lectures from the Owasso coaches. Blankenship may be the world leader in the lifetime consumption of Diet Mountain Dew.

The Battle of the ’Burbs development process began months ago, when Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield called his Bixby counterpart, Kate Creekmore, and said, “You know what would be pretty cool?”

Duffield’s pitch: a first-game-of-the-year collision with the potential to be a game-of-the-year classic.

