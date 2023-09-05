Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JENKS – Through the first nine games of the 2022 season, the average score of a Bixby football game had been 68-8. The Spartans’ closest game had been a 35-point win over Owasso.

Bixby had beaten Broken Arrow 77-17. When Jenks hosted Broken Arrow in late October, the Trojans had a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit before rallying to win 35-34 in overtime.

The regular season crested with an ESPN2-televised clash of the two-loss Trojans and the seemingly invincible Spartans. As Bixby had a 68-point offense and a state-record win streak of 58 games, the Spartans felt like three-touchdown favorites over Jenks.

It felt like the Trojans were cornered.

Jenks responded with one of the greatest performances in the history of a program that has scores of great performances. Jenks ended the Bixby streak, prevailing 38-35 during one of the more electrifying high school games ever played in Tulsa County.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium and televised on Cox cable, there is the 20th annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. While Bixby has developed into a phenomenon with eight titles in nine years, Union-Jenks remains this state’s most high-profile rivalry.

As Class 6AI second-ranked Union rolls to Jenks with Oklahoma’s hottest quarterback – former Trojan Shaker Reisig – and a 2-0 record, the Trojans once again seem cornered.

For only the fourth time in 55 seasons, Jenks has stumbled to an 0-2 start. There was a one-point home loss to Edmond Santa Fe on opening night, and last week there was a 34-28 setback at Owasso.

In that one, Jenks had a chance to win after having trailed 34-7.

Underscoring the big-time nature of the Backyard Bowl football game is the annual Backyard Bowl news conference. On Tuesday, the Jenks program and MidFirst Bank Tulsa market president Scott Stidham hosted a news conference involving Union coach Kirk Fridrich, Trojan coach Keith Riggs and a combined total of 10 players.

In attendance were three members of the Tulsa World staff and representatives of each of the four Tulsa television stations. There were snacks, photos and questions.

Riggs on whether Jenks does, in fact, feel cornered at 0-2: “You’ve got to ignore records and the scoreboard. The focus has to be on what’s next. It’s easy to say but much harder to do. Our kids over the years have done a pretty good job of that. I suspect they will continue to do so.”

Jenks’ varsity veterans battled through the “Bixby is unbeatable” narrative 10 months ago, and this week they are tested in a comparable manner.

Trojan senior offensive lineman Gavin Kirby: “This week, not only is it Union and not only is it the Backyard Bowl, but we need a win. It could be the (only) time we play Union this year, so I’m excited to do whatever I can. I hope it’s not the only time we see Union. I hope we see them in the playoffs, too.”

As a former Bill Blankenship assistant at Union and the Redhawks’ head man since 2007, Fridrich has a deep history of competition against Jenks.

“There’s no doubt that this is a Jenks team that plays by the Jenks standard,” Fridrich stated. “They’re playing physical, they’re playing tough, they’re playing hard and they don’t give up.

“That’s who Jenks has always been, and that’s what we’ll see on Friday.”

Because so many of the Backyard Bowl games were neutral-site events at the University of Tulsa, Union has played only once at Allan Trimble Stadium since 1998. Jenks hosted the Redhawks in 2020, but there was an attendance limitation because of COVID-19.

On Friday, a sellout crowd of about 10,000 is expected and the atmosphere could be comparable to the unforgettable vibe of the Jenks-Bixby classic. More than an hour before that kickoff, 95% of the seats were occupied and the energy was remarkable. It felt like a Bedlam pregame.

During the upcoming collision of the 2-0 Redhawks and the 0-2, desperately-needing-a-victory Trojans, there are no restrictions on excitement.

Union gets a chance to sustain itself as Bixby’s top challenger for the 6AI title.

Jenks gets a chance to replicate what it did at Bixby last year, when it made the statement that a cornered Trojan team is a dangerous Trojan team.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.