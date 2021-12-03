Bill Haisten: A complete-game classic solidifies Ethan Roush as a Holland Hall legend

As the Dutch repeated as the 3A champion, Roush’s fingerprints were all over this game. As a defensive back, he totaled 10 tackles. With 11 seconds left to play, and after the Bulldogs had driven to the Holland Hall 30-yard line, Roush picked off a Max Brown pass in the end zone.

“What Ethan did today was special,” Thompson said. “He’s a special athlete.”

During its only loss of the season — 12-7 at Verdigris on Oct. 29 — Holland Hall lost sophomore starting QB Kordell Gouldsby to a left-wrist injury.

“I knew it was a bad injury, and I knew my whole season was about to change,” recalled Roush, who that night switched from wide receiver to quarterback and since has driven the Dutch to five wins.

“I hadn’t run at backup (QB) at all this year. I hadn’t thrown at all,” added Roush, who hadn’t been an everyday quarterback since middle school.

A late-season quarterback situation can wreck a team’s postseason destiny, but Roush responded in such a cool, steady manner that he has to be considered not only the Dutch’s title-game MVP, but the team’s MVP for the season as a whole.