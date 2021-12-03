Bill Haisten: A complete-game classic solidifies Ethan Roush as a Holland Hall legend

EDMOND — Thirty years ago, Brian Thompson was a wide receiver and an important member of the University of Tulsa football team that recorded six dramatic victories in a 10-2 season.
At the end of his 25th season on the Holland Hall football staff, Thompson twice did something important. As the offensive coordinator watching and working from the press box, he dialed up a difference-making trick play during last week’s Class 3A semifinal triumph over Verdigris and again during Friday’s championship rematch with Lincoln Christian.
The Friday play is known within the Dutch program as “18 Rocket Pinch.” It’s a pass from a slot receiver to the quarterback — in this case, from NuNu Campbell to Ethan Roush, and the result was a touchdown that gave Holland Hall a 10-point halftime lead.
That touchdown reception set Roush on a course to achieve a remarkable complete-game performance.
Against Lincoln Christian, in addition to having passed for two touchdowns and catching the 2-yard TD toss from Campbell, Roush rushed for 86 yards.
Roush is a senior quarterback who until five weeks ago was not a quarterback, and now he has capped his high school career as the MVP of Holland Hall’s 24-16 victory over Lincoln Christian at Chad Richison Stadium.
As the Dutch repeated as the 3A champion, Roush’s fingerprints were all over this game. As a defensive back, he totaled 10 tackles. With 11 seconds left to play, and after the Bulldogs had driven to the Holland Hall 30-yard line, Roush picked off a Max Brown pass in the end zone.
“What Ethan did today was special,” Thompson said. “He’s a special athlete.”
During its only loss of the season — 12-7 at Verdigris on Oct. 29 — Holland Hall lost sophomore starting QB Kordell Gouldsby to a left-wrist injury.
“I knew it was a bad injury, and I knew my whole season was about to change,” recalled Roush, who that night switched from wide receiver to quarterback and since has driven the Dutch to five wins.
“I hadn’t run at backup (QB) at all this year. I hadn’t thrown at all,” added Roush, who hadn’t been an everyday quarterback since middle school.
A late-season quarterback situation can wreck a team’s postseason destiny, but Roush responded in such a cool, steady manner that he has to be considered not only the Dutch’s title-game MVP, but the team’s MVP for the season as a whole.
“Kordell was beyond what I imagined he could be as a sophomore,” Thompson said, “but when he got hurt, the switched was flipped. We knew Ethan was the guy moving forward. The Monday practice after that, as Ethan took reps (as the first-unit QB), we were all like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be OK.’
“We’ve got so many good athletes and a senior class that has been so special. With our offensive line and with Zane (Woodham), we had some cushion with the run game. We had three really good wideouts. We all felt good about the situation. There wasn’t any panic.”
While so much of the postgame focus centered on Roush, and on the ground-game heroics of Brown (176 yards for the 13-1 Bulldogs) and Woodham (131 yards for the 13-1 Dutch), there has to be a mention of Holland Hall senior Hunt Heldebrand and the greatest sequence of his football life. Hunt’s father Steve Heldebrand is the Holland Hall athletic director and his twin brother Holt is a Dutch linebacker.
Holland Hall led 3-0 early in the second period. On a Lincoln Christian third-down play from the Dutch 10-yard line, Bulldog sophomore Dylan Baldridge was open in the end zone and positioned to collect a Brown pass for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.
As my eyes were locked on Baldridge’s white jersey No. 15, a Dutch black jersey No. 17 zoomed in from Baldridge’s right side. Wearing No. 17 was Hunt Heldebrand, who batted the ball to the turf and forced Lincoln to try a 27-yard field goal that was unsuccessful.
Two plays later, as the Holland Hall offense was back on the field, Roush found Heldebrand for a field-position-flipping connection of 32 yards.
On fourth-and-2 from the Bulldog 25, longtime Dutch head coach Tag Gross and Thompson weren’t striving for a 2-yard gain. The Dutch executed an all-or-nothing pass play, with Roush lofting a rainbow intended for Heldebrand in the end zone.
The coverage was solid and the pass seemed a bit too long for Heldebrand to make a play on it, but somehow he got the fingertips of his right hand on the football and pulled it in for the score and a 10-0 Dutch advantage.
There was no time for an immediate celebration. After his TD, the versatile Heldebrand dropped to one knee as the holder on the extra-point kick.
“Probably the greatest play of my life,” Heldebrand said of the tipped-ball reception.
As Roush posed for postgame photos with teammates, classmates and his grandmother, Thompson surveyed the Holland Hall scene and said, “It’s so hard just to get to this game. Believe me, it was hard for us and hard for Lincoln. To win it twice now — it’s pretty unbelievable.”
To have filled the stat sheet in such a complete and significant matter, and to have done it on a state-championship platform — it solidifies Roush as a Dutch legend.