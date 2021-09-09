Bill Haisten: A 'celebration' and a 'blessing': Josh Blankenship, wife head to Colorado this week to finalize adoption of three children

“There was never any question that we wanted to adopt these kids,” Josh said. “When you factor in the move back to Oklahoma, and we were still able to pull this off, it’s crazy.”

After Josh, Lindsay and seven kids make the long highway trip back from Alamosa, another layer of “crazy” is added on Friday night.

In the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl, Josh Blankenship’s Broken Arrow squad challenges the Owasso Rams, coached by his father, Bill Blankenship.

Twenty-three years after Josh was a record-setting quarterback for Bill at Union, the son and the dad collide in a high-stakes football showcase.

“We’ve all known for months that this game would be happening,” Lindsay Blankenship said. “Bill and Angie are Josh’s biggest fans, aside from me and the kids. Of everyone in the family, I think Angie might be the most stressed.”

Angie Blankenship is Bill’s wife and Josh’s mom. When the Tulsa World submitted a request to speak with Angie for this piece, she politely declined. She will not attend the Broken Arrow-Owasso game, Bill reports.

In January — as a proud father who just happened to be the head coach at a rival school — Bill Blankenship attended Josh’s introductory news conference in Broken Arrow.