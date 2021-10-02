Bill Haisten: A blockbuster reality — a 2022 opener matching Owasso and Bixby

In a rematch of the 2020 title game won 20-17 by the Spartans, Bixby visits Choctaw on Friday.

One week after scoring only one touchdown during a 10-7 overtime loss at Union, Owasso scored 10 TDs against Norman North. Austin Havens passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Ronnie Thomas scored on three of his five receptions. Jaray Austin scored on a 95-yard, game-changing kickoff return.

After trailing 14-0, the Rams outscored Norman North 70-14.

“Football is so crazy,” Blankenship said. “Who would have thought we’d be in a 7-7 game (in the fourth quarter at Union) when we thought we had so much firepower for both teams? And then we felt pretty good about our defense all week, but when everything happens in the first half (of the Norman North game), you’re like, man, can we stop these guys? Can we keep up in a track meet?

“They were up 14 and on the verge of getting more. When things aren’t going well, you don’t want to see the death stare from your players. To overcome that — I think it was huge.”

Blankenship closed our conversation with this statement about the 2021 Rams, and it’s significant when you remember that he coached championship Owasso squads in 2017 and 2019: “I think we have some flaws we’ve got to overcome, but we’ve got a bigger upside than any team I’ve had here.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.