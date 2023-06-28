OWASSO – Combining practice sessions, scrimmages and games, I’ve seen high school quarterbacks attempt thousands of passes.

I’ve never seen any other high school-level pass that was as good as Shaker Reisig’s 15-yard touchdown strike during Monday’s 7-on-7 passing-league competition at Owasso Stadium.

It was a throw that most prep QBs shouldn’t try, or would be prohibited from trying, but Reisig made it look easy.

Even before converting on a masterpiece connection with Union teammate Brendon McQueen, Reisig had a memorable Monday.

A few hours earlier, the Union junior announced a scholarship offer from the Missouri Tigers. Reisig now has an SEC offer from Mizzou, a Big Ten offer from Illinois, American Athletic Conference offers from Tulsa and Memphis, and a Mountain West offer from San Jose State.

The Reisig-McQueen play was a flex moment for the Union offense, and the exercise as a whole was a statement regarding Tulsa County dominance of Oklahoma large-school football.

Sharing the same turf were Class 6AI superpowers Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Union – rival programs that in 1996-2022 captured 34 of the 36 available state titles in 6A, 6AI and 6AII.

Booker T. Washington was the 6AII champion in 2017. Stillwater was the 6AII champ last season.

In 1996-2022 otherwise, there were eight titles for Bixby, one for Broken Arrow, 15 for Jenks, two for Owasso and eight for Union. There hasn’t been a 6A, 6AI or 6AII champion from the Oklahoma City area since the 1995 Midwest City Bombers in 6A.

Bixby was typically, methodically excellent on Monday. The real Jenks won’t be seen until 11-on-11 football starts in August – when the Trojans unveil the state’s best run game/defense combination.

For Owasso, decisive, strong-armed senior quarterback Knox Dyson looked really good on Monday. Dyson and lefty Tyler Caviness are competing for the starting job. Their best friend is J’Kharri Thomas, who can run the football, catch it and return it for dynamic results.

“The overall talent is a lot better (than was the case for the injury-riddled 2022 Rams), so our quarterbacks don’t have to be great,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “If they’ll take a point-guard mentality and just distribute the football, they themselves don’t have to win the game.”

Union senior cornerback Devon Jordan was in street clothes, leaning against crutches as he watched. The “crutches” reference might jolt fans of OU, Oklahoma State and Alabama, as Jordan has offers from those schools and several others, but he is not seriously injured.

While doing some fishing, Jordan stepped on a sharp object and sustained a lacerated right foot. He’ll be fine in a few days.

There were nice throws, tough catches and impressive pass break-ups on Monday night, but Reisig’s remarkable pass was the showstopper.

Against the Owasso defense, from the 15-yard line at the north end of the field, McQueen lined up on the right side of the Union formation. He cut sharply toward the back corner at the right edge of the end zone.

As McQueen’s route developed, Reisig fired a pass from the left hash. Directing a pass to a well-covered receiver, from the left hash to the back-right corner of the end zone – most high school coaches would frown on such an attempt.

Not Union play-caller Dub Maddox.

Not when he has an arm-talent QB like Reisig.

McQueen collected the TD pass, which statistically was a 15-yard completion. From Reisig’s right hand to McQueen’s fingertips, however, the ball traveled about 35 yards. There wasn’t much loft to it; it was a fastball, right on the money.

“I’m very comfortable with that throw,” Reisig said. “It’s routine now. It’s fun to do.”

Maddox: “It’s very rare to have a high school quarterback who can make that throw.”

As a Jenks ninth-grader in 2021, Reisig was 11-0 as the starter and the Trojans defeated Union for the 6AI title. Thirteen months ago, he and his family moved to the Union school district.

In that Jenks-Union is Oklahoma’s most high-profile rivalry, the Reisig switch was mind-blowing.

For a 2022 Redhawk team that was unbeaten before a shocking, six-overtime semifinal loss to Owasso, Reisig completed 73% of his passes. There were 27 TD passes against only three interceptions.

Because of Reisig, Maddox can use all 53.3 yards of the field’s width.

“With a quarterback like Shaker,” Maddox said, “we can unlock more of our offense. It makes the defense’s job more difficult.”

Last season, Maddox estimates, Union ran the football on 60% of its offensive plays. Because of Reisig’s ability and so many capable receivers, would Union coach Kirk Fridrich and Maddox consider an offensive approach that was popular 15 years ago?

If Union were to pass on 70% of its snaps and function at a Mike Leach tempo, most opponents would trail 21-0 by the four-minute mark of the opening period.

“We’ve thought about that,” Maddox replied, “but I’m from the Allan Trimble school of football. To win a championship, you’ve got to be able to run the football. It’s very important in the playoffs.”

New Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore attended a Union practice last month. Last week, Reisig attended a Mizzou camp in Columbia. After there was a slightly faster-than-expected 40 time of 4.6, Reisig got the offer.

“Shaker has worked hard on his speed – on getting that extra burst,” Maddox said. “I think that’s what put him over the top at Missouri. They want that extra speed at the next level. Can you make plays on the move? Can you run well enough to run away from (pressure)?”

There was no pressure on Monday. It was target practice for the state’s No. 1 quarterback, who commemorated his SEC offer with the most precise, big-time pass I’ve ever seen from a high school athlete.