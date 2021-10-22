Bill Haisten: A 52-0 winner at Oologah, a rebuilt Wagoner squad gets hot at the right time

Edwards is a fascinating sophomore. At 6-foot-6, he’s a match-up nightmare for cornerbacks. Once he becomes a more polished route-runner, he might be unguardable. As an outside linebacker and pass-rush specialist, Edwards is extremely disruptive.

At the midway mark of the second period, Edwards elevated high above Oologah blockers and deflected a pass. Roberson got the easy interception and rolled 21 yards for the Wagoner TD that resulted in a 24-0 scoreboard.

Edwards’ weight is listed at 205 pounds. After he grows to 235, he’ll be a major-college recruit — a kid with basketball athleticism and a high level of football acumen.

Having lost to arch-rival Coweta on opening night and to Bristow on Oct. 1, Wagoner now is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the district. Next week’s Wagoner-Grove showdown could be special. The unbeaten Ridgerunners are ranked No. 5 in 4A and average 50 points per game.

At the opposite end of the momentum index is Oologah (3-5 overall, 2-3 in the district). Last week, Oologah had a 20-0 halftime lead against Catoosa. Final score: Catoosa 21, Oologah 20.

Dating to 2010, Wagoner has prevailed in 13 of 15 meetings with Oologah.