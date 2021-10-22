Bill Haisten: A 52-0 winner at Oologah, a rebuilt Wagoner squad gets hot at the right time

OOLOGAH — When a team is dealt a gut-punch type of defeat — as Wagoner experienced three weeks ago — there are two options: The players can pout, roll over and quit; or they can use their anger as fuel to practice more effectively, clean up some issues and get back on track.
Previous Dale Condict-coached Wagoner teams weren’t the roll-over-and-quit type. Evidently, this one isn’t either.
Since a 3-0 loss to Bristow (in a contest decided on a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left), the defending Class 4A champion Bulldogs rocked Catoosa 56-0 and Miami 55-16.
On Friday, there was a Bulldog reunion with a rival — the Oologah Mustangs, who were Wagoner’s opponent in 2014, 2015 and 2016 state championship games.
Based on the series history, on current records and on recent scores, Wagoner would have been about a 24-point favorite before this one.
Condict didn’t seem tight before the opening kickoff, but he presumed nothing. As Wagoner players and coaches filed out of the visitors' dressing room, Condict glanced in my direction and said, “It’s still Oologah. It still gets your attention.”
By the midway mark of the second period — after Logan Sterling’s 57-yard touchdown sprint, after Logan Bloxom’s 40-yard field goal, after Gabe Rodriguez’ 57-yard TD strike to Brayden Skeen, and after Braylan Roberson’s interception-return touchdown — Wagoner had a 24-point cushion.
By halftime, it was 38-0. Ultimately, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs took a 52-0 victory back to Wagoner and sustained their bid for what would be a 12th district title in Condict’s 17 seasons as the head man.
Before Friday, this was the District 4A-3 tiebreaker scenario: In order to win the district title, Wagoner would need a victory over Oologah of at least 15 points, a victory at Grove of at least five points next week, and a victory of at least 15 points over Skiatook on Nov. 5.
On Friday, the first of those three challenges was met in a dominant manner.
Rodriguez is a 5-foot-9 junior quarterback and the younger brother of Wagoner legend Malcolm Rodriguez, who now stars as a playmaking linebacker for Oklahoma State. Gabe wears jersey No. 20, just like his brother did in high school and still does for OSU. Gabe Rodriguez represented No. 20 beautifully on Friday.
Connecting with Skeen for the 57-yard score and on a 50-yard TD pass, and with Witt Edwards for a 4-yard touchdown, Rodriguez finished 11-of-21 passing for 185 yards (nearly 17 yards per completion).
Wagoner had 428 total yards. Oologah had 149. Mustang senior Aidan Trimble ran 18 times for 75. Wagoner countered with a 243-yard run game. On three rushing attempts, Sterling totaled 94 yards. Fred Watson ran four times for 77 yards and one TD. On 10 run plays, Rodriguez netted 70 yards.
Edwards is a fascinating sophomore. At 6-foot-6, he’s a match-up nightmare for cornerbacks. Once he becomes a more polished route-runner, he might be unguardable. As an outside linebacker and pass-rush specialist, Edwards is extremely disruptive.
At the midway mark of the second period, Edwards elevated high above Oologah blockers and deflected a pass. Roberson got the easy interception and rolled 21 yards for the Wagoner TD that resulted in a 24-0 scoreboard.
Edwards’ weight is listed at 205 pounds. After he grows to 235, he’ll be a major-college recruit — a kid with basketball athleticism and a high level of football acumen.
Having lost to arch-rival Coweta on opening night and to Bristow on Oct. 1, Wagoner now is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the district. Next week’s Wagoner-Grove showdown could be special. The unbeaten Ridgerunners are ranked No. 5 in 4A and average 50 points per game.
At the opposite end of the momentum index is Oologah (3-5 overall, 2-3 in the district). Last week, Oologah had a 20-0 halftime lead against Catoosa. Final score: Catoosa 21, Oologah 20.
Dating to 2010, Wagoner has prevailed in 13 of 15 meetings with Oologah.
Other 4A contenders should be mindful that Condict’s program has gotten hot in spite of losing 20 of the 22 players who started in last year’s state title victory over Clinton. Wagoner has a history of rallying from setbacks. In 2014, after a 1-4 start, the Bulldogs won the 4A gold ball.
The rebuilt 2021 Bulldogs are starting to resemble some of Condict’s better teams — and his better teams typically get a championship. In 2011-20, there were five titles.
For the rest of this season, there won’t be an opposing coach who’s happy to see Wagoner on the other sideline.
WAGONER 52, OOLOGAH 0
Wagoner;10;28;7;7;--;52
Oologah;0;0;0;0;--;0
Wagoner: Logan Sterling 57 run (Logan Bloxom kick).
Wagoner: Bloxom 41 field goal.
Wagoner: Brayden Skeen 48 pass from, Gabe Rodriguez (Bloxom kick).
Wagoner: Braylan Roberson 21 interception return (Bloxom kick).
Wagoner: Witt Edwards 4 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick).
Wagoner: Skeen 50 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick).
Wagoner: Roberson 11 run (Bloxom kick).
Wagoner: Fred Watson 13 run (Bloxom kick).