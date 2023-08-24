Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before and during the Battle of the Burbs football game, the Oscar Mayer weinermobile was parked just beyond H.A. Chapman Stadium’s north end zone.

The vehicle officially is known as the Frankmobile, and the driver introduced himself as “Hammy Sammy.” He’s a 22-year-old college graduate whose full-time job is to pilot the Frankmobile to appearances all over the country.

There are several Frankmobiles, Hammy Sammy explained. The vehicle here on Thursday is based in Madison, Wisconsin. It is powered by a Chevy V8 engine, gets fuel mileage comparable to that of a recreational vehicle and has vanity license plates stamped with the words “OH I WISH.”

There you go – details about a rolling hot dog that you may not have known.

Something you already knew – Bixby since 2014 has been the gold standard in Oklahoma high school football.

Against Owasso in the QuikTrip-sponsored Battle of the Burbs, there was a resounding reminder that Bixby has to be favored to successfully repeat as the Class 6AI champion.

Against an Owasso team with universally respected coaches, several college prospects and a healthy self-esteem after having played really well in scrimmaging at Broken Arrow last week, Bixby prevailed 42-16.

Owasso isn’t some ho-hum, average opponent. The Rams program captured 6AI titles in 2017 and 2019. Owasso has big, fast, good-looking athletes all over the field, and yet Bixby – with its relentless physicality and the almost robotic precision of its execution – rocked the Rams and made it look easy.

By halftime, Bixby had a 28-0 lead, a 339-98 advantage on total yards and had averaged 9.7 yards per play.

Bixby was brilliant, but not perfect. Because of a botched fourth-quarter punt snap, Owasso was gifted two points. Against Spartan backups, Owasso mustered two late touchdowns.

Dating to last year’s Burbs opener and including the Class 6AI championship clash of these teams, the score through 12 quarters of Bixby-Owasso competition was 160-36.

Last year’s inaugural Battle of the Burbs meeting of the Spartans and Rams attracted a crowd of 21,500 to 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium. As the Spartans were the designated home team on Thursday, Bixby officials expected a crowd of at least 20,000.

If the Thursday high temperature had been 93 degrees, there probably would have been 20,000 spectators. However, because the Thursday high was 103 and the temperature at kickoff still was in the high 90s, the attendance was 15,000.

The heat emanating from the turf during the mid-afternoon – it was unbelievable.

Several thousand people who might have been here were no-shows because of the punishing heat, but the Spartans showed up and showed off with immediate excellence.

On the first play from scrimmage, Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby was dropped for a loss of 4 yards.

From the Owasso people massed on the east side of H.A. Chapman Stadium, there was a loud flex.

YES!

THE TABLES HAVE TURNED, BABY!

THIS IS DIFFERENT!

From a noise-and-joy standpoint, it was a classic high school football moment.

However, and unfortunately for the good people from Owasso, it was the only such moment of the night.

With regard to Bixby football, the bottom-line reality hasn’t changed a bit.

On the next play, with Clay Peters was at quarterback, Spartan offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider called for some classic Bixby misdirection. It looked simple, but it was executed in a super-fast manner and required flawless timing and choreography.

The personnel might change from year to year, and there might be a bit of a wrinkle here or there, but it’s a play Bixby has run a thousand times during the Loren Montgomery era.

Peters released a forward toss to Jett Turner, who had been motioning from the left side of the formation. Turner streaked down the Bixby sideline for a gain of 36 yards. Cooper Parker got the first score of the season, concluding a nine-play drive with a 1-yard keeper.

When the second half began, a great many of the good Owasso people were in their air-conditioned vehicles, northbound on Hwy 169. They weren’t patient enough to stick around and witness a small victory of sorts: At the 8:25 mark of the third period, the Owasso defense forced Bixby to punt for the first time this season.

Five minutes later, on a quarterback draw, Peters shocked the Ram secondary with a burst of unexpected speed. Touchdown, 62 yards.

Gouldsby scored on a 74-yard dash. Carson Kirby found Blake Hogshooter with a perfect fastball strike for a 20-yard touchdown. If Hogshooter were a 5-foot-11 receiver, the pass would have been a little high – possibly too high. But because Hogshooter is a 6-4 receiver, the pass could not have been better.

Armed with the confidence of having won eight state titles in the last nine seasons, and of having won 62 times in their last 63 games, the Spartans host the Har-Ber Wildcats of Springdale, Arkansas, next week, and visit Sand Springs on Sept. 8.

Bixby defeated Har-Ber and Sand Springs last season. The combined score: 126-3.