Bill Haisten: 6AI football idea – a stand-alone Monday situation and a local title game

At the conclusion of the 2018 high school football season, I was an advocate of having all Oklahoma championship games played at a single site.

In 2018, most of the title games were played on the same night, at the same time and in different communities. If, for example, a football fan wanted to attend the Class 6AI, 4A and 3A games, it was impossible.

In 2019-22, the 6AI, 6AII, 6A, 4A and 3A title games were played over a span of three days in Edmond — at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium. Everyone agrees that UCO is a hospitable host. Parking is plentiful. The 10,000-seat stadium was beautified by a recent $10 million renovation.

However, I’m also an advocate for fairness, and Tulsa County’s Class 6AI schools would prefer a different situation — a closer-to-home venue for championship games played in the state’s largest classification.

In 1996-2022, every 6A or 6AI champion was a Tulsa County program. In most seasons — 18 of the last 27 — the 6A or 6AI title game matched a Tulsa County team with a Tulsa County team.

In nine seasons since the creation of 6AI, only two non-Tulsa County schools – Norman North and Edmond Santa Fe — were involved in that classification’s championship contest. In 2016, Union won 57-43 over Norman North. In 2020, Jenks smoked Santa Fe 41-14.

When Bixby and Owasso were the title-game participants last month, a combined total of 46 school-district vehicles were used to transport personnel and equipment to Edmond

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s contract with UCO has expired. With its next championship-site contract, the OSSAA wants a five-year deal.

Last week, bid applications were sent to these institutions that have hosted championship games or inquired about hosting: Union High School, the Moore Public Schools, OU, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa, UCO, East Central University in Ada, Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

Oklahoma State has withdrawn from the process because of an upcoming renovation of Boone Pickens Stadium.

With its 15-person board in February, OSSAA officials will discuss the submitted bids. The decision should be finalized and announced by mid-March.

It feels like UCO will score the five-year contract and continue through the 2027 season as the Oklahoma capital of championship football, but during a conversation with OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley, I asked whether the association would consider a stand-alone situation for 6AI.

“I would say no,” Whaley replied. “The reason I would say that is that (the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association) brought us this idea of playing (all title games) in one spot. At this time, they are still saying that.

“If they came to us and said they were OK with splitting them up again at different sites, we would probably entertain that. They don’t make that decision, but certainly we want them to have some input on it.”

Reviewing the OSSAA’s 2019-22 run at Chad Richison Stadium, Whaley said, “With the seating on both sides being very similar, with the waterfall situation (eye candy near the south end zone), and with the (new) restrooms and concessions area on the visitors’ side — the UCO facility is a very good spot for us.”

As the Tulsa World corresponded with Tulsa County 6AI athletic directors last week, Union’s Emily Barkley, Bixby’s Kate Creekmore and Owasso’s Zach Duffield were complimentary of UCO’s hosting but all expressed a preference for having 6AI title games played in the Tulsa area.

Barkley: “I do wish there was some flexibility for a game — such as a 6AI match-up of two east-side schools — to be played at the University of Tulsa.”

Creekmore: “Given our concerns relative to student safety (and) travel costs … we would love to see a contingency plan formulated to allow for the possibility of play at TU — or another Tulsa-area venue — should two east-side schools be the competitors in the state championship game.”

Duffield: “In the semifinal round, the side of the state that the games are played on is determined by the calendar. Even-numbered years vs. odd-numbered years — that determines whether a game is played on the east or west side of the state. However, in that semifinal round, there is also an understanding that if two west teams are in that game, those teams would not come east to play, and vice versa. The OSSAA would find a suitable site on the west side if the matchup involved two teams from the west.

“(At the championship level), this would be an ideal option to consider if a suitable and agreed-upon facility is available in the event that two teams on the east side of the state were to advance.”

As of 2024, Classes 2A and A, along with eight-man division Class B, will be split in half. The smallest class — eight-man Class C — won’t change. Starting in 2024, there will be 12 Oklahoma state champions each season.

The University of Tulsa probably isn’t a candidate for the OSSAA’s five-year, multi-class football contract because the American Athletic Conference’s championship game is played on the same December Saturday that the OSSAA concludes its five-game flurry of title contests.

The AAC game is played at the home stadium of one of its member schools. With the hiring of football coach Kevin Wilson, TU aspires to host that game.

Schools from all over the state are championship contenders in the smaller classes, but 6AI belongs to Tulsa County. Oklahoma City-area people complain about enrollment discrepancies and how much larger Broken Arrow and Union are than the Edmond schools and Yukon.

Bixby pours cold water on the enrollment gripe. With regard to enrollment, Bixby High School is the smallest school in 6AI. During the 2022 season, the Spartans defeated larger schools Norman North, Southmoore, Moore and Westmoore by a combined score of 280-20.

Bixby went on to end with its first 6AI season with a championship win over Owasso.

I don’t get a vote, but I do have an idea: Why not examine the possibility of having the 6AI championship game on the Monday night after 6AII, 5A and the others play their games?

The OSSAA and University of Tulsa or Union could strike a deal to end the 6AI season with a Monday Night Football special. Union’s beautiful stadium would be a tremendous championship venue. A totally filled Union stadium could accommodate a crowd of about 12,000.

As was reported a few paragraphs ago, 18 of the last 27 title games in the state’s largest class was a match of Tulsa County teams. There is no sign that Tulsa’s 6AI dominance will end any time soon, and the attendance for a Bixby-Owasso, Jenks-Union or Broken Arrow-Jenks title game played in Tulsa would at least double the attendance for a 6AI title game played in Edmond.

When Bixby and Owasso opened the 2022 regular season at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium, the attendance was 21,500. For the Bixby-Owasso championship rematch on Dec. 2 at UCO, the attendance was 7,800.

Had the Bixby-Owasso championship game been played in Tulsa, the result for the OSSAA would have been in a significant spike in ticket revenue.