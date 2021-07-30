Big night for Vian's Wright as East rolls in All-State Football game

SHAWNEE — Vian graduate Javyn Wright covered all 100 yards of Crain Family Stadium turf Friday night as the East team claimed the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football win 31-0 against the West.

“They call me ‘the athlete,’ — that’s what they put on the sheet,” Wright joked after the win.

The Central Oklahoma signee, listed on the official All-State roster as an athlete, served as a receiver, quarterback, punt returner and also took defensive snaps as he scored a touchdown in the shutout, the first of the game on a 2-yard dash out of the wildcat formation.

“In high school, I played everywhere,” Wright said. “Playing on a big stage like this is just fun and it was a good game.”

Another future Broncho and local favorite, Shawnee graduate Joe Maytubby, recorded five sacks, including two red-zone stops that kept the West off of the scoreboard in the second half. Also a former basketball standout for the Wolves, Maytubby paired force and agility to slip his way into gaps and take-down both opposing West quarterbacks.

“I can bring a rush in, I can bring a little bit of power,” Maytubby said. “I like to use my speed and power like a mixture, and I really just try to rush the quarterback the best I can.”