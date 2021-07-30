Big night for Vian's Wright as East rolls in All-State Football game

SHAWNEE — Vian graduate Javyn Wright covered all 100 yards of Crain Family Stadium turf Friday night as the East team claimed the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football win 31-0 against the West.
“They call me ‘the athlete,’ — that’s what they put on the sheet,” Wright joked after the win.
The Central Oklahoma signee, listed on the official All-State roster as an athlete, served as a receiver, quarterback, punt returner and also took defensive snaps as he scored a touchdown in the shutout, the first of the game on a 2-yard dash out of the wildcat formation.
“In high school, I played everywhere,” Wright said. “Playing on a big stage like this is just fun and it was a good game.”
Another future Broncho and local favorite, Shawnee graduate Joe Maytubby, recorded five sacks, including two red-zone stops that kept the West off of the scoreboard in the second half. Also a former basketball standout for the Wolves, Maytubby paired force and agility to slip his way into gaps and take-down both opposing West quarterbacks.
“I can bring a rush in, I can bring a little bit of power,” Maytubby said. “I like to use my speed and power like a mixture, and I really just try to rush the quarterback the best I can.”
“Seeing [Joe] play today, that amazed me,” Wright said. “He’s really an amazing talent, and it’s just going to be a great time at UCO with both of us.”
Ponca City graduate and future Oklahoma State Cowboy Spencer Ball knocked through a 30-yard field goal from the left hash late in the first half to give the East a double-digit lead.
Former Pryor quarterback Ben Ward extended the lead as he scored twice twice in the second quarter, both times on one-yard quarterback keepers, as the East team extended its lead to 24 before halftime.
“It was a pleasure playing with these guys,” said Ward, a Northeastern State signee. “Scoring in the All-State game has always been a goal of mine, and I’m so happy that I got to play in this game.”
Ward said he is excited to “change the culture” at Northeastern State.
“By the end of my time (at NSU), I hope I can walk out of there with my head high knowing I did something to change the program,” he said.
East receiver Hayden Cooper added a 5-yard touchdown dash to the pylon in the closing minutes of the game to give the East its final score of the night.
EAST 31, WEST 0
East;10;14;0;7—31
West;0;0;0;0–0
First Quarter
East: Javyn Wright 2 run (Spencer Ball kick)