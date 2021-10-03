 Skip to main content
Big move for Berryhill in 3A; Bristow enters 4A rankings
Tulsa World high school football rankings

Big move for Berryhill in 3A; Bristow enters 4A rankings

Berryhill vs. Cushing

Berryhill is No. 5 in Class 3A after a 28-10 win over Verdigris, which drops three spots to No. 7. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Jenks (1);4-1

2.;Union (2);4-1

3.;Owasso (3);4-1

4.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);3-2

5.;Moore (6);5-0

6.;Broken Arrow (4);2-3

7.;Mustang (7);3-2

8. Norman North (8);3-2

9.;Yukon (--);2-3

10.;Norman (--);2-3

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);5-0

2.;Choctaw (2);4-1

3.;B.T. Washington (3);4-1

4.;Sand Springs (5);5-0

5.;Del City (8);4-1

6.;Midwest City (7);4-1

7.;Stillwater (4);3-2

8.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);4-1

9.;Putnam North (6);3-2

10.;Lawton (--);2-3

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (1);5-0

2.;McAlester (2);5-0

3.;Coweta (3);5-0

4.;MWC Carl Albert (4);3-2

5.;OKC McGuinness (5);3-2

6.;Lawton MacArthur (6);5-0

7.;Ardmore (9);5-0

8.;Guthrie (7);4-1

9.;Sapulpa (8);3-2

10.;Noble (10);4-1

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);5-0

2.;Cushing (2);4-1

3.;Clinton (4);4-1

4.;Poteau (5);4-1

5.;Grove (6);5-0

6.;Bethany (7);4-1

7.;Bristow (--);4-1

8.;Wagoner (3);3-2

9.;Fort Gibson (9);4-1

10.;Elk City (10);4-1

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Holland Hall (1);5-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);6-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);5-0

4.;Kingfisher (5);5-1

5.;Berryhill (9);4-1

6.;Seminole (6);5-0

7.;Stigler (7);5-1

8.;Verdigris (4);4-1

9.;Westville (8);6-0

10.;Sulphur (--);3-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Metro Christian (1);4-1

2.;Washington (2);5-0

3.;Beggs (3);4-1

4.;Marlow (4);5-0

5.;Jones (5);3-2

6.;Okla. Chr. School (6);5-0

7.;Vian (8);4-1

8.;Eufaula (9);4-1

9.;Prague (--);5-0

10.;Cascia Hall (--);3-2

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);5-0

2.;Cashion (2);5-1

3.;Gore (3);5-0

4.;Hooker (4);5-0

5.;Okemah (6);5-0

6.;Fairview (7);5-0

7.;Wayne (8);5-0

8.;Mooreland (--);4-0

9.;Okla. Chr. Acad. (9);4-1

10.;Watonga (10);4-1

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);3-0

2.;Shattuck (2);4-0

3.;Dewar (3);6-0

4.;Davenport (4);5-0

5.;Regent Prep (5);4-1

6.;Pioneer P-V (6);3-1

7.;Velma-Alma (7);5-0

8.;Garber (8);5-0

9. Summit Christian (9);4-1

10.;Balko-Forgan (10);5-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);5-0

2.;Timberlake (2);5-0

3.;Waynoka (3);4-1

4.;Tyrone (4);3-1

5.;Maysville (5);4-1

6.;Sasakwa (6);4-0

7.;Maud (7);4-1

8.;Bluejacket (8);5-0

9.;Midway (9);3-2

10.;Wesleyan Chr. (--);3-2

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

