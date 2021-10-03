Big move for Berryhill in 3A; Bristow enters 4A rankings

Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Jenks (1);4-1
2.;Union (2);4-1
3.;Owasso (3);4-1
4.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);3-2
5.;Moore (6);5-0
6.;Broken Arrow (4);2-3
7.;Mustang (7);3-2
8. Norman North (8);3-2
9.;Yukon (--);2-3
10.;Norman (--);2-3
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);5-0
2.;Choctaw (2);4-1
3.;B.T. Washington (3);4-1
4.;Sand Springs (5);5-0
5.;Del City (8);4-1
6.;Midwest City (7);4-1
7.;Stillwater (4);3-2
8.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);4-1
9.;Putnam North (6);3-2
10.;Lawton (--);2-3
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Collinsville (1);5-0
2.;McAlester (2);5-0
3.;Coweta (3);5-0
4.;MWC Carl Albert (4);3-2
5.;OKC McGuinness (5);3-2
6.;Lawton MacArthur (6);5-0
7.;Ardmore (9);5-0
8.;Guthrie (7);4-1
9.;Sapulpa (8);3-2
10.;Noble (10);4-1
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Tuttle (1);5-0
2.;Cushing (2);4-1
3.;Clinton (4);4-1
4.;Poteau (5);4-1
5.;Grove (6);5-0
6.;Bethany (7);4-1
7.;Bristow (--);4-1
8.;Wagoner (3);3-2
9.;Fort Gibson (9);4-1
10.;Elk City (10);4-1
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Holland Hall (1);5-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);6-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);5-0
4.;Kingfisher (5);5-1
5.;Berryhill (9);4-1
6.;Seminole (6);5-0
7.;Stigler (7);5-1
8.;Verdigris (4);4-1
9.;Westville (8);6-0
10.;Sulphur (--);3-2
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Metro Christian (1);4-1
2.;Washington (2);5-0
3.;Beggs (3);4-1
4.;Marlow (4);5-0
5.;Jones (5);3-2
6.;Okla. Chr. School (6);5-0
7.;Vian (8);4-1
8.;Eufaula (9);4-1
9.;Prague (--);5-0
10.;Cascia Hall (--);3-2
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);5-0
2.;Cashion (2);5-1
3.;Gore (3);5-0
4.;Hooker (4);5-0
5.;Okemah (6);5-0
6.;Fairview (7);5-0
7.;Wayne (8);5-0
8.;Mooreland (--);4-0
9.;Okla. Chr. Acad. (9);4-1
10.;Watonga (10);4-1
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Laverne (1);3-0
2.;Shattuck (2);4-0
3.;Dewar (3);6-0
4.;Davenport (4);5-0
5.;Regent Prep (5);4-1
6.;Pioneer P-V (6);3-1
7.;Velma-Alma (7);5-0
8.;Garber (8);5-0
9. Summit Christian (9);4-1
10.;Balko-Forgan (10);5-0
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);5-0
2.;Timberlake (2);5-0
3.;Waynoka (3);4-1
4.;Tyrone (4);3-1
5.;Maysville (5);4-1
6.;Sasakwa (6);4-0
7.;Maud (7);4-1
8.;Bluejacket (8);5-0
9.;Midway (9);3-2
10.;Wesleyan Chr. (--);3-2
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World