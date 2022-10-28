Big day from Shaker Reisig leads Union to big win, district title

It was closer than it was supposed to be, but in the end, Union pulled away and emerged with the victory.

Shaker Reisig completed each of his first 15 pass attempts, including all 13 in the first half, ending up with 24-of-27 passing for 418 yards and one touchdown to lead the Redhawks to a 52-21 triumph over Edmond Memorial Friday night at Union Tuttle Stadium to clinch the District 6AI-2 title.

“That was our goal all year, so to be able to do it tonight is very good,” Reisig said.

Reisig’s 88.9 percent completion percentage in the game represented a new school record for the Redhawks, who claimed their 32nd district championship, according to coach Kirk Fridrich.

“He had an outstanding game, I thought Shaker made great decisions all night,” Fridrich said. “For him to set a school record, the completion record that was I think was 83 (percent), it stood for a long time, so I’m proud of him and all the guys that helped him get that.”

After Edmond Memorial tied the game 14-14 early in the second quarter, Union scored the next 24 points over the next quarter and a half to take control of the game.

D.J. McKinney ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns for the No. 2-ranked Redhawks (9-0, 6-0). Jino Boyd was the Redhawks’ top receiver, pulling in nine receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, while Gage Arthur added six catches for 102 yards.

“He’s a great player, he’s always going to tote the rock hard, he’s always going to get yards,” Reisig said of McKinney, who also had four catches for 42 yards. “I’m very glad he’s next to me in the back, he helps out a lot.”

The Union defense had a difficult time with Edmond Memorial quarterback Markell Johnson, who was listed on the roster as a receiver and was making his first start at QB. Johnson displayed an outstanding ability to scramble and to evade defenders, completing 13-of-27 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 130 yards on 25 carries.

“Early on, they had a different quarterback in the game (than we thought it would be), he did an outstanding job and we had to make some adjustments defensively,” Fridrich said of Johnson. “I felt like our guys settled in and played better defensively. Offense and special teams bailed us out and gave us enough time to get a few stops. We had some key stops in the second half in the red zone, I felt like as we finished the game, we did a good job in all three phases.”

The loss was costly for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3), whose quest for the final playoff spot in the district just got a lot tougher.

Johnson’s deep pass to Logan Grayson for a 48-yard touchdown early in the second quarter tied the game 14-14 and made the hometown fans a bit nervous.

But Union responded immediately, as Isaac Covington returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to put the Redhawks back on top.

“Isaac Covington continues to be electric with the ball in his hands and to give him an opportunity any chance we get to give him the ball was pretty good, obviously,” said Fridrich of Covington, who also led the defense with 6.5 tackles. “Special teams can change the game and I felt like our guys did a good job.”

The following Edmond Memorial possession then moved the ball nearly all the way downfield again, but it ended with Union’s Devon Jordan coming down with an interception on the Union 10-yard-line.

That led to McKinney’s 1-yard touchdown run and a 14-point Redhawk lead for a little breathing room 3:23 before halftime.

Cameron Sarey’s 35-yard field goal as time expired gave Union a 31-14 lead heading into the break, and McKinney’s 10-yard rush midway through the third quarter pushed the Redhawks’ advantage to 24.

“We really never really put our head down, that was the main thing,” Reisig said when the game was close early on. “We were just positive on the sideline the whole time, never got down and after that, we just took off.”

There was an extended delay with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Vincent Mitchell was injured and stayed down on the field for about 15-20 minutes while a fire truck and ambulance arrived. He was eventually carted off the field on a stretcher to the ambulance. There was no update on his what his injury was or how he was doing.

UNION 52, EDMOND MEMORIAL 21

Ed. Mem. 7 7 7 0 — 21

Union 7 24 14 7 — 52

UNI — Boyd 3 run (Sarey kick), 6:36

EM — Tanner Wolfe 11 pass from Johnson (Ackerman kick), 1:09

UNI — McKinney 17 run (Sarey kick), 11:48

EM — Logan Grayson 48 pass from Johnson (Ackerman kick), 10:34

UNI — Covington 70 kickoff return (Sarey kick), 10:24

UNI — McKinney 1 run (Sarey kick), 3:23

UNI — Sarey 35 field goal, :00

UNI — McKinney 10 run (Sarey kick), 7:17

EM — Camden Peck 10 pass from Johnson (Ackerman kick), 6:02

UNI — Nealy 2 run (Sarey kick), 3:20

UNI — Boyd 66 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick), 2:38

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: EM 18, U 23; Rushes-Yards: EM 35-215, U 24-223; Comp-Att-Int: EM 13-28-1, U 24-27-0; Passing Yards: EM 202, U 418; Fumbles-Lost: EM 0-0, U 2-2; Penalty Yards: EM 3-15, U 10-92; Records: EM 4-5 (3-3), U 9-0 (6-0); Total Yards: EM 417, U 641; Punts-Avg.: EM 4-27.2, U 0-0.