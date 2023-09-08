Berryhill and some costly turnovers delayed for at least two weeks Cascia Hall coach Joe Medina from reaching a milestone Friday night.

Chase Bivins scored on a 5-yard interception return for a clinching touchdown to lift the Chiefs past the host Commandos 28-21.

Medina's next chance for his 300th coaching win will be in a District 3A-4 opener Sept. 22 at Holland Hall.

In the fourth quarter, Berryhill led 21-14 when Cascia Hall quarterback Barrett Mullen, whie scrambling to avoid a disastrous safety, threw the ball to Berryhill linebacker Chase Bivins for the easy walk-in touchdown.

The turnover exemplified the type of night the Commandos had littered with self-inflicted mistakes.

“We beat ourselves,” Cascia Hall head coach Joe Medina said following the loss. “That’s very clear if you watched the game.”

After scoring 39 points in last week’s win over Rejoice Christian, Cascia Hall struggled to generate offense against a stout Berryhill defense. On the other end, the Chiefs’ rushing attack helped them take control of the game’s pace and limited the Commandos’ shots of mounting a comeback.

Berryhill finished with 275 rushing yards on 45 carries and all three offensive scores occurred on the ground.

“When you line up and run the ball down a team’s throat, they just outworked us,” Medina said on Berryhill’s rushing performance.

Both teams pitched near shutouts in the first half before they exchanged a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes.

Berryhill capped off a 10-play, 87-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown on a QB sneak by Connor Payne. The 7-0 lead with 1:53 left in the second quarter only lasted 80 seconds as Cascia Hall answered back on the ensuing drive with a 68-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Carter Nathman.

A fumble by Cascia Hall in its first drive of the second half gifted Berryhill excellent field position. The Chiefs scored in three plays with a seven-yard touchdown run by running back Dalton Barrington.

Berryhill expanded its lead on a 1-yard QB sneak for Payne’s second rushing score. A 54-yard catch earlier in the drive set them up for the 21-7 lead.

The Commandos answered back on the ensuing drive as Mullen converted a fourth-and-10 for a 22-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Fisher Lai to make it 21-14 entering the fourth quarter.

After Bivins' pick-six, Mullen responded with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Nathman for his second score.

But for Cascia Hall, that was the last time it had possession of the ball. Berryhill managed to milk out the final 4:49 of the game with timely first-down conversions.

“It’s good that we have a bye week next week to fix all the mistakes,” Medina said. “I’m at fault for letting those mistakes happen.”

BERRYHILL 28, CASCIA HALL 21

Berryhill;0;7;14;7;–;28

Cascia Hall;0;7;7;7;–;21

BH: Payne 1 run (Howell kick)

CH: Nathman 68 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

BH: Barrington 7 run (kick failed)

BH: Payne 1 run (Field pass from Payne)

CH: Lai 22 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

BH: Bivins 5 interception return (Howell kick)

CH: Nathman 54 pass from Mullen (Eshelman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushes-Yards – CH 16-46, BH 45-275; Comp-Att-Int – CH 13-31-1, BH 8-13-0; Passing Yards – CH 247, BH 82; Fumbles-Lost – CH 1-1, BH 0-0; Penalty Yards – CH 9-73, BH 5-25; Total Yards – CH 293, BH 357; Punts-Avg – CH 6-36.5, BH 5-42.8