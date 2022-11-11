Beggs stuns 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian with blitzes, aggressive special teams

OWASSO — Nine weeks after its 70-16 loss to Rejoice Christian, Beggs stunned the No. 2 Eagles 48-28 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.

On the same Gibbs Field where he gained 197 yards in their first meeting, Beggs junior tailback Red Martel bruised the Rejoice defense for 359 yards on 43 carries Friday.

Including his 55-yard touchdown catch, the University of Kansas commit scored five times as the Demons eliminated Rejoice (10-1) from further contention.

“I didn’t forget the score from the first game,” Martel said. “I made a tweet saying ‘we’re gonna see them again,’ and we did it. We’re going to keep on going. Four more to go.”

The Demons (7-4) advance to the second round next week at Idabel. The Warriors defeated Warner 42-7 Friday night.

Beggs recovered its own kickoff four times Friday night, including three non-desperation onside kicks starting in the first quarter after Martel scored a 17-yard touchdown to give the Demons an 8-7 lead.

“We had nothing to lose,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “We’ve been riddled with a bunch on injuries, been really inconsistent down the stretch. Everybody knew that. You look at the scores … we know how good these guys were. We gave up 70 against them.

“We came into this ball game saying ‘we’re not going to leave anything on the table.’”

Tenison kept his word. After Martel scored his second touchdown from 41 yards, the Demons surprised Rejoice’s return team with a pooch kick that slipped off the returner’s fingers as a Beggs gunner fell on it.

Senior back Darieon Johnson scored the Demons’ third touchdown in less than one minute as they jumped to a 22-7 lead.

Rejoice senior quarterback Chance Wilson, who had been down with a knee injury he sustained Oct. 7 against Vinita, returned to quarterback the Eagles for the postseason. He threw his first touchdown in over four weeks on fourth-and-23 to Solo Morton on the Eagles’ opening drive, but the Montana State commit soon experienced pressure from the Beggs defense unlike he did Sept. 9 when he raided the air for 418 yards and rushed for 135 against the Demons.

“We’re not a team that blitzes. We blitzed five or six different blitzes about every other down just because we want to keep them (Rejoice) off-balance, we want to close gaps and create confusion,” Tenison said. “The second thing we did different this time is we played man coverage. We challenged their receivers, said ‘if you’re going to beat us, you’re going to have to beat us,’ because we have some pretty good athletes too.’”

The Demons held Rejoice to nine completions on 28 attempts for only 139 passing yards. The last nine Rejoice pass attempts fell incomplete.

Sophomore Cale Marley, who relieved Wilson during his hiatus and played alongside him in the backfield Friday night, ran a 6-yard touchdown following Josh Hendricks’ second interception of the game to narrow Rejoice’s deficit to 6 points. Marley led the Eagles with 142 rushing yards and three catches for 31 yards.

The Demons responded swiftly as a Martel fumble turned into a Ryan Grayson carry for a 46-yard touchdown.

Martel scored his last touchdown of the night on a 25-yard carry with five minutes left in the game to establish the final score. Tenison applauded Martel, who had seen limited action in the Demons’ last few regular-season games while nursing an injury.

“I’m really, really proud of him (Martel),” Tenison said. “We told him early in the week we would keep feeding him … and told him he’s going to have to be a warrior and go get after it, and he did.”

BEGGS 48, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 28

Beggs;28;6;0;14;—;48

Rejoice Christian;14;7;0;7;—;28

RC — Solo Morton 27 pass from Chance Wilson (Maverick Price kick)

BD — Red Martel 17 run (Michael Cudney 2pt)

BD — Martel 41 run (Cudney 2pt)

BD — Darieon Johnson (2pt failed)

BD — Martel 80 run (2pt failed)

RC — Drevin Reed 3 run (Price kick)

RC — Wilson 1 run (Price kick)

BD — Martel 55 pass from Knox Dyson (2pt failed)

RC — Cale Marley 6 run (Price kick)

BD — Ryan Grayson 46 run (2pt failed)

BD — Martel 25 run (Grayson 2pt pass from Knox Dyson)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: BD 18 , RC 16; Rushes-Yards: BD 60-430, RC 31-173; Comp-Att-Int: BD 3-10-4, RC 9-28; Passing Yards: BD 95, RC 139; Fum-Lost: BD 3-1, RC 5-3; Penalty Yards: BD 11-90, RC 5-55; Total Yards: BD 525, RC 312; Punts-Avg: BD 1-44.0, RC 2-27.5