THE FAVORITE
1. OKC MILLWOOD
Coach Darwin Franklin’s Falcons narrowly missed a state title last year in a 17-14 loss to Washington.
Look for the Falcons to get back to the title game again and this time come away with their first gold ball since 2017. Millwood returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Turnbull passed for 1,935 yards last year and accounted for 26 touchdowns. Micho Lavine was an impact player on both sides of the ball with 665 rushing yards and 9.5 sacks. Xzavier Thompson scored on 11 of his 36 receptions as well as on two punt returns and four rushes.
THE CONTENDERS
2. Washington
Coach Brad Beller’s Warriors have been in the last three state finals, finally last year getting their first gold ball since 1996. Notre Dame tight end commit Nate Roberts caught the winning TD pass in last year’s state final — his 11th TD in 33 receptions. Another key player is Iowa State tight end commit Cooper Alexander.
3. Beggs
David Tenison’s Demons are coming off a weird season as they showed flashes of greatness, such as in a first-round playoff win over undefeated Rejoice Christian. In the previous five seasons, they lost in the semifinals three times after two trips to the finals. With the area’s top running back, Kansas commit Red Martel, and major college DB prospect Ryan Grayson, they have the potential to at least return to the semifinals. Other players to watch include linebacker DJ Strother, defensive back Louis Jupiter and quarterback Billy Ramsey.
4. Victory Christian
Coach Brett Smith’s Conquerors took a big step forward with a 10-4 record and trip to the semifinals last season. Several key players return including quarterback Ayden Hamilton. Linebackers Tot Chandler and Cooper Howell, running back Dallas Dyer and lineman Jayelyn Robinson.
GAMES TO WATCH
AUG. 31: NO. 1 MILLWOOD AT 3A NO. 1 HERITAGE HALL
Heritage Hall won last year’s opener, 35-28.
SEPT. 8: NO. 7 REJOICE CHRISTIAN AT NO. 3 BEGGS
The teams met twice at Rejoice last year with Rejoice winning 70-16 in Week 2, but Beggs prevailed 48-28 in a playoff opener.
SEPT. 29: NO. 3 BEGGS AT NO. 4 VICTORY CHRISTIAN
The last time these teams met at Victory was in the 2021 regular-season finale — current Victory QB Ayden Hamilton was then-Beggs’ QB and current Beggs offensive coordinator Ben Palmer was then Victory’s head coach.
PLAYERS IN THE ALL-WORLD TOP 10
Red Martel, Beggs, RB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
TEYTON “TOT” CHANDLER
Victory Christian, LB, 6-1, 195, Sr.
Recorded 207 tackles, including 107 solos last season to help the Conquerors reach the 2A semifinals. Closing in on the state’s tackles record with 512 in his career, including 300 solos. Offered by Colorado.
RYAN GRAYSON
Beggs, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Had 1,264 total yards and 11 TDs last year plus three interceptions. Has been offered by Colorado, Kansas and Kansas State.
CALE MARLEY
Rejoice Christian, QB/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Was stellar in the final 3½ regular-season games while filling in for injured Chance Wilson last year as he completed 38-of-51 passes and accounted for 1,314 yards and 25 TDs. On defense, had 73 tackles and three interceptions.
