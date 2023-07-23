ALL-WORLD RANKINGS

Running backs

1. Red Martel

Beggs, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Has rushed for 3,518 yards and scored 43 TDs over the past two seasons. Was No. 2 in last summer’s rankings. Committed to Kansas.

2. Kaydin Jones

Jenks, 6-0, 170, So.

Moves to the Trojans after rushing for 1,264 yards and 11 TDs for Broken Arrow last season. Also had 21 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.

3. Jordan Schelling

Union, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Moves to the Redhawks after carrying 99 times for 829 yards and five TDs last season for Jenks. Had 14 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

4. LoLo Bell

Coweta, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Produced 929 yards and 12 TDs on 12 touches as a rusher-receiver last season to help the Tigers post an 11-1 record.

5. Kenneth Page

Sand Springs, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Gained 993 yards on 198 carries and scored 18 TDs last season to help the Sandites reach the 6AII quarterfinals.

6. Tariek Johnson

Owasso, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Produced 540 yards and five TDs on 140 carries for the 6AI runner-up Rams last season. Also had 32 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

7. Marco Smith

Sapulpa, 5-8, 200, Sr.

Gained 420 yards in a junior season shortened to four games due to injury. After missing two months, he scored on a 60-yard run on his first carry back at East Central.

8. PJ Wallace

Bartlesville, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Had 226 carries for 1,374 yards and scored 11 TDs for the Bruins last season.

9. Micah Teel

Claremore, 6-1, 230, Sr.

Rushed for 953 yards and 14 TDs in 2022.

10. Isaac Arce

Rogers, 5-7, 180, Sr.

Rushed for 900 yards and eight TDs last season to help the Ropers post their first winning season since 2006.​

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

