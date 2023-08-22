Battle of the ’Burbs

Owasso vs. Bixby

* Thursday, 7:30 p.m., H.A. Chapman Stadium, University of Tulsa campus. Bixby is the designated home team.

* Tickets: $10, available at gofan.co and at the box office located at the northwest corner of the stadium property. Until noon on Thursday, tickets also are sold at the Owasso High School and Bixby High School athletics offices.

* Radio: Owasso, KYFM 100.1; Bixby, Sports Animal 97.1.

* Tulsa World rankings: In Class 6AI, defending champion Bixby is No. 1 while Owasso is No. 3.

* Attendance: At 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium, the attendance for last year’s Battle of the ’Burbs was 21,500.

* The match-up: In this QuikTrip-sponsored battle of Class 6AI powers, Owasso and Bixby are matched for the third time in a year. In the 2022 opener – the inaugural Battle of the ’Burbs – Bixby prevailed 49-14. In the 6AI championship rematch, the Spartans won 69-6 and captured their program’s eighth state title in nine years.

* Owasso in 2022: After having been 1-4 at midseason, the Owasso Rams got hot, upset previously unbeaten Union in a six-overtime semifinal classic and ultimately closed with a 9-5 record.

* Bixby in 2022: With seven titles in eight seasons of 6AII competition, the Bixby Spartans were dominant during their first season in 6AI. In 12 victories, Bixby outscored its opponents by 681 points. Before losing 38-35 to Jenks in the regular-season finale, the Spartans’ state-record win streak had been extended to 58 games and at that time was the nation’s longest high school football win streak.