Battle of the 'Burbs, Class 3A title rematch highlight Week 0's openers

All season openers are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. Class 6AI: No. 3 Bixby vs. No. 4 Owasso

Where: H.A. Chapman Stadium

When: 7:35 p.m. Thursday

The outlook: It's the Battle of the 'Burbs, presented by QuikTrip, in the first high school football game at Chapman Stadium since the 2018 6AI semifinals.

Big matchup: Owasso's Bill Blankenship and Bixby's Loren Montgomery have combined for 13 state titles as head coaches — this will be their first meeting as head coaches. The last time they were on opposing sides was in the 2005 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl when Blankenship was Union's head coach and Montgomery was a Jenks assistant.

Key players: Owasso receiver Cole Adams is No. 1 in the All-World preseason rankings of the area's top players, Bixby tight end Luke Hasz is No. 3 and Bixby defensive back/receiver Dylan Hasz is No. 9. There will be a lot of focus on the quarterbacks throwing to them — Owasso's Mason Willingham and Bixby's Austin Havens, who moved from Owasso after last season, and Connor Kirby. All three looked sharp in their preseason events last week.

Series history: These teams have not met since Owasso's 44-20 wins over Bixby in 2010 and '11. Bixby leads the all-time series 17-11-1 that dates back to 1924. They met annually from 1957-71 and '78-85. Bixby's last win was 34-8 in 1985.

2. 3A: No. 2 Lincoln Christian at No. 5 Holland Hall

The outlook: These teams have combined to win the past three 3A state titles. It's also a rematch of Holland Hall's wins over Lincoln in the 2020 and '21 state finals. Holland Hall won 24-16 last year.

The matchup: Lincoln returns most of its lineup from last year while Holland Hall graduated most of its starters. Each team will have a new starter at quarterback.

Series history: Lincoln leads 7-5 although Holland Hall has won the past three meetings. The teams met annually in the regular season from 2008-17.

Quotable: From Lincoln linebacker Tyler Johnson, "We competed well last year against them, they're a real good team. It's a new year and opening the season against them is going to be fun."

3. 6AI: No. 1 Jenks at No. 7 Edmond Santa Fe

The outlook: These teams were in the same district the past eight seasons and met in the 2020 state title game, with Jenks winning 41-14.

Key players: Jenks has the best running back combo in the state — Jaiden Carroll and Jalyn Stanford. Carroll had 23 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns in last year's 35-14 win in Edmond. Santa Fe RB Demarius Robinson is coming off a dynamic freshman season where he rushed for 1,482 yards, assisted by World All-State offensive lineman Jonathan Ashford. Robinson had 26 carries for 119 yards against Jenks.

Series history: Jenks leads 11-1. Santa Fe's win was 33-30 in 2019 at Jenks.

Quotable: From Jenks coach Keith Riggs, "Santa Fe is a very talented team. They looked really good on defense in our team camp and have a really outstanding running back, so it's going to be a big challenge."

4. 5A: No. 2 MWC Carl Albert at No. 6 Coweta

The outlook: For the first time since 2016, Carl Albert isn't the defending state champion entering its season opener. For the second year in a row, Coweta opens the season against the team it lost to in the previous season's quarterfinals. Coweta defeated McGuinness in last year's opener.

Key players: Carl Albert's Reed Dequasie is one of 5A's top quarterbacks after passing for 2,007 yards and 18 TDs last season. Coweta's Mason Ford is one of 5A's top receivers with 146 career catches for 2,253 yards and 44 TDs overall.

Series history: Carl Albert leads 3-1 after last year's 14-7 quarterfinal win. Coweta's victory was 21-19 in 2012.

5. 6AII: No. 5 Sand Springs at 5A No. 9 Sapulpa

The outlook: The American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry will be the 96th edition of the series that dates back to 1922.

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Series history: These teams have met annually since 1930. Sand Springs has won seven of the past eight games, including 53-26 last year.

Best of the rest

6AI No. 6 Broken Arrow at Bentonville (Arkansas): Both teams had eight wins last year. Bentonville lost 27-24 to 6AI No. 2 Union in overtime at last week's Stan Martin Gridiron Classic while Broken Arrow defeated Muskogee 13-0 at the Bixby Fall Classic. Broken Arrow went 2-1 against Bentonville from 2012-14.

3A No. 7 Cascia Hall at 2A No. 6 Victory Christian: Cascia defeated Victory 28-13 in last year's opener and 33-21 in the 2A playoffs' second round. Ethan Clark rushed for 173 yards and three TDs in the postseason game. Brett Smith is Victory's new head coach while Joe Medina starts his 24th season leading Cascia.

Central at McLain: Central edged McLain 6-0 in the Grady Skillern All-City Preview last week. Central, coming off a 6-4 season, won the All-City, but McLain's defense didn't allow a TD in the three half-games while finishing third -- a confidence boost after going 0-10 last year.

4A No. 5 Poteau at 5A No. 10 Bishop Kelley: The Comets look to avenge last year's 35-28 loss in the opener at Poteau.

2A No. 7 Rejoice Christian at Class A No. 1 Cashion: Solomon Morton's kickoff return for a TD was a key play in a 34-27 win over Cashion in last year's opener. Cashion then won 14 in a row and captured the Class A title.