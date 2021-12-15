Bartlesville's Ridge Brewington signs with Air Force

Bartlesville offensive lineman Ridge Brewington signed with Air Force on Wednesday.
Brewington was a four-year starter for the Bruins.
"Ridge is a hard-working young man that has done everything we have asked him to do on and off the field," Bartlesville coach Jason Sport said. "We are very proud of his selfless heart and excited to see him serve his country while playing football at the Air Force Academy."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today