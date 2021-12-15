 Skip to main content
Bartlesville's Ridge Brewington signs with Air Force
Bartlesville lineman Ridge Brewington, surrounded by his family, signs with Air Force on Wednesday. COURTESY

Bartlesville offensive lineman Ridge Brewington signed with Air Force on Wednesday.

Brewington was a four-year starter for the Bruins.

"Ridge is a hard-working young man that has done everything we have asked him to do on and off the field," Bartlesville coach Jason Sport said. "We are very proud of his selfless heart and excited to see him serve his country while playing football at the Air Force Academy."

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO
Football

Vinita's Kyron Downing wins District 3A-4 MVP award, commits to SEMO

  • Updated

In 2021, Downing had 51 rushes for 464 yards and nine touchdowns, 48 receptions for 549 yards and seven TDs, returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a TD as he helped the Hornets reach the playoffs. Zane Woodham of state champion Holland Hall is the defensive player of the year.

