Bartlesville names Harry Wright as head football coach

Harry Wright is moving from Arkansas to Bartlesville as the Bruins' new head football coach.

Wright succeeds Jason Sport, who resigned last month after going 9-21 in his three seasons as head coach at Class 6AII Bartlesville.

Wright had a 21-13 record as 4A Lonoke's coach the past three seasons, including a conference title in 2019. He moved to Lonoke from Bentonville West, where he was the defensive coordinator. Wright will inherit a Bruins program that went 2-8 in 2021 and has not posted a winning season or made the playoffs since 2015.

Wright's hiring was approved at the Bartlesville school board's regular meeting Monday. He is a graduate of Eufaula High School and Bacone College, where he was a two-time NAIA All-American offensive lineman.

