Barry Lewis: Veteran coaches guide Owasso, Ponca City, Holland Hall through stormy starts

After rough starts this football season, brighter days have arrived for Owasso, Ponca City and Holland Hall.

A common denominator for all of those programs are veteran head coaches, each with multiple state titles, who have guided their teams through early storms — Owasso's Bill Blankenship, Ponca City's Scott Harmon and Holland Hall's Tag Gross.

Owasso (3-4), which is No. 6 in the Tulsa World's updated Class 6AI rankings, has won two in a row after losing four of its first five games. The lack of early success was due to a combination of the state's toughest schedule and injuries to key players, including Alabama receiver commit Cole Adams and starting running back Emery Neeley.

"When it's hard, it's hard. Winning cures a lot of ills," Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. "The guys are starting to feel good about themselves."

Last Thursday, the Rams won 36-17 at Yukon. Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham completed 17-of-23 passes for 232 yards and a season-high three TDs. He also had 12 rushes for 62 yards. For the season, Willingham is 101-of-158 for 1,157 yards and seven TDs. He also has rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Blankenship likes the progress he's seen from Willingham.

"He's a dual-threat guy," Blankenship said. "He can create plays. Instead of just running from pressure, he is scrambling with a purpose and now knows what he's doing when he scrambles."

Rams receiver Anthony Hills had his best game of the season with seven catches for 120 yards, including a 69-yard TD.

"He's playing big," Blankenship said. "On that TD he went up and caught it at its highest point."

Owasso was able to pull away in the second half with a pair of lengthy TD drives.

"We were able to grind it out," Blankenship said. "Our backs are getting better and our offensive line is playing well."

This week, Owasso hosts No. 10 Edmond Memorial (4-3), which is second in 6AI-2. A victory would put Owasso in prime position to finish either as the district runner-up behind Union or in third place.

Ponca City, ranked No. 7 in 6AII, lost its first four games this season, but has won three in a row and is 3-1 in District 2.

"We had a tough early schedule and took our lumps with young kids," Harmon said. "We've got a tough bunch of kids."

The Wildcats should be strongly favored to win their next two games against Capitol Hill and Northwest Classen. If they win those two, they will be a playoff qualifier for the first time since 2005. In addition, they would host a playoff game for the first time since 1986 — the last time they recorded a postseason win.

"This is a fun time for us," Harmon said.

Last Thursday, Ponca City won 13-7 at Putnam City. Tay Moore threw a 17-yard TD pass to Cole Runnels with 13 seconds left in the first half for a 10-7 lead. Another standout was Cayden Andersen, who intercepted two passes and kicked field goals of 40 and 47 yards.

"We're transitioning to a new offense and we're throwing more and getting better at it," Harmon said. "But we are hanging our hat on our defense.

"Our coordinators, Jared Green (offense) and Justin Roland (defense) deserve a lot of credit."

Two-time defending 3A champion Holland Hall was in danger of missing the playoffs entering last Thursday's game at Central (4-3). It was a must-win situation for the Dutch and it kept its postseason hopes alive with a 21-0 victory. Holland Hall, which graduated most of its starters from last season's team, has won two in a row after an 0-5 start.

Parker Jenney rushed for three TDs and had three sacks. In the past two games, he has 287 yards as a rusher-receiver, 20 tackles and six sacks.

Holland Hall sophomore Matthew Underwood is the starting quarterback, but Jenney is taking an increased number of snaps out of the wildcat formation.

"We're young and had a very difficult early schedule," Gross said. "We're a lot better than we were two or three weeks ago. It took a little while, but we're starting to find our identity."

Sapulpa responds

Sapulpa, after being outscored by a combined 111-20 by 5A powerhouses Coweta and Del City the previous two weeks, bounced back with a 61-19 win Thursday at Glenpool. It was a showdown that likely decided 5A-3's final playoff berth.

Colton Howard completed 19-of-22 for 308 yards and a school-record seven TDs.

"He was calm, cool and collected all night," said Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr.

Tre Morrow caught seven passes for 134 yards and three TDs while Kylen Edwards had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

"Our kids really knew how important this game was for getting in the playoffs," Holt said. "The last couple games the other teams overpowered us. We were missing five starters against Del City. But we're getting healthy and we're hoping to get (starting running back) Marco Smith) back. If we get everyone healthy, we can be a scary football team."

Photo Day set

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are invited to attend the Tulsa World’s Winter Sports Photo Day that is scheduled from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Union High School’s UMAC.

Coaches from basketball, wrestling, swimming and other winter sports are asked to bring their top five to seven athletes. Football teams that missed the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day in August also are invited. Spring sports athletes also can participate.

Information gathered and photos taken at the event are important in the World’s coverage of high school sports throughout the year. It's a come-and-go event as it usually takes teams about 30 to 45 minutes to complete information forms and have their photos taken.

For more information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.