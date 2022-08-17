Barry Lewis: Union renames Gridiron Classic; All-City Preview opens Thursday

With high school’s football regular season only a week away, teams get their first chance this week to prepare against other teams.

On Thursday, Union will host the Stan Martin Gridiron Classic as a pair of 6AI powers each face an Arkansas team. At 6:45 p.m., Owasso meets Springdale Har-Ber, followed by the other half-game between Union and Bentonville at 8. Varsity scrimmages start at 5:15 p.m.

The event has been renamed this year for Martin, who died last December.

“Stan Martin humbly and proudly served as the Union Football Booster Club president for 13 years, most of those when he didn’t even have a player in the program,” Union athletic director Emily Barkley said. “Stan was on the sidelines for every Union game. He traveled to road games and playoff games, posting score updates on social media. You could find him on the sideline with his iPad and Union football hat on. Naming the annual Gridiron Classic after Stan was a way for us to honor his legacy and keep our friend’s memory alive.”

Also on Thursday is Tulsa Public Schools’ 80th Grady Skillern All-City Football Preview at two sites. At East Central, the host Cardinals will face Memorial at 6 p.m., followed by Edison against Rogers at 7 p.m., a losers bracket game at 8 and the winners meet at 9. At Central, the Braves host Hale at 6 p.m., followed by Hale-McLain at 7, Central-McLain at 8, and the top two teams at 9.

All-City moves to LaFortune Stadium on Friday with the 8 p.m. Thursday winners meeting at 6 p.m., the third-place game at 7, and the title game at 8. Central defeated Rogers in last year’s All-City finals.

“It’s time to see the payoff from the hard summer workouts,” Hale coach Isaiah Irvin said at the Tulsa World Fall Sports Photo Day on Wednesday. “It’s kind of a test to see where we’re at. We’ve got a good group and are looking forward to the challenge.”

Also on Friday, there will be the Trojan Preview at Jenks. Scrimmages start at 5 p.m., with two of the top 6AII teams — Stillwater and Choctaw — meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by defending 6AI champion Jenks facing Sand Springs at 8:15.

And Friday at the Bixby Fall Classic, scrimmages start at 5 p.m., followed by Broken Arrow facing Muskogee at 5:50 p.m., Bixby meeting 6AII title contender Booker T. Washington at 6:50 p.m., and Bixby facing Sapulpa at 7:50 p.m. Bixby will carry a 49-game winning streak into its season opener next Thursday, Aug. 25, against Owasso in the Battle of the ‘Burbs, presented by QuikTrip, at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The top two quarterbacks in the All-World Preseason Rankings will be at the Pioneer Woman Classic at Pawhuska on Friday. Scrimmages start at 5 p.m., followed by Sperry against Rejoice Christian with Montana State QB commit Chance Wilson at 7, and then the Huskies with South Dakota QB commit Todd Drummond will host two-time defending 3A champion Holland Hall at 8:30.

Dawkins hosts symposiumFormer University of Tulsa standout and new Muskogee boys coach Lou Dawkins is hosting a Basketball Coaches Leadership Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Muskogee High School. The clinic will cover every aspect of coaching. Speakers include TU head coaches Eric Konkol and Angie Nelp, Rogers State head coach Justin Barkley, Northeastern State head coach Ja Havens, Alvin “Pooh” Williamson and Dawkins.

“We want this to educate young coaches at the high school level or small colleges, who want to move up,” said Dawkins, who won two state titles as a coach in Michigan and his 2008 Saginaw team with Draymond Green was ranked No. 4 by USA Today. Dawkins will speak during a session on “Politics of Coaching a Possible Pro.”

Dawkins said he has been surprised in the three years since he moved back to Oklahoma about the lack of recruiting respect from major colleges that high school basketball players here receive. Dawkins, who has been a major college assistant, wants the symposium to educate coaches on how to promote their players better to colleges.

Dawkins can be reached at lou.dawkins@roughers.net for more information. Early registration by Tuesday is $75.

Thanks, MemorialAbout 250 area athletes and coaches attended the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day on Wednesday. Thanks to Memorial High School for hosting the event. The date and site for the Winter Photo Day in October will be announced soon.

Special sectionAn eight-page High School Football Preview for the 2022 season will be published in Sunday’s Tulsa World.