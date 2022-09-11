Barry Lewis: Union playmaker Jino Boyd follows NFL star's example

Union’s Jino Boyd established himself as one of the area’s most dynamic receivers last season as a sophomore.

Boyd averaged 22.5 yards on his 24 catches and scored seven touchdowns — the biggest being a 39-yarder in the fourth quarter to beat Broken Arrow in the Class 6AI semifinals.

Last Friday night, Boyd had another memorable go-ahead TD catch — a 19-yarder from Grayson Tempest on a trick play in the second quarter to help send Union past Jenks 38-3 in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

Boyd was glad to get another chance right after a fourth-down pass in the end zone slipped off his fingertips on the previous series.

“I knew I had to get it back to make a big play,” Boyd said. “Big-time players make big-time plays. So I knew what I to do.”

Boyd wants the ball in clutch situations.

“Confidence is out the roof,” Boyd said. “Confidence is key, that’s all you need.”

Boyd likes to follow the example of his favorite NFL receiver, perennial Pro-Bowler Davante Adams, now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think his route routing is different and fantastic,” Boyd said.

Union remains No. 2 and Jenks No. 3 in the Tulsa World’s Class 6AI rankings behind Bixby.

Chieftains prevail

Sapulpa (2-1) climbs two spots to No. 7 in the Class 5A rankings after a 27-21 win over Bartlesville on Friday.

The Chieftains overcame the loss of standout running back Marco Smith, who scored an early touchdown before leaving with a collarbone injury.

Cunu Fields, who was a two-year starter at quarterback for East Central before moving to Sapulpa, filled in for Smith and had 86 rushing yards with a TD. Fields also is a starting cornerback.

Sapulpa quarterback Colton Howard had 260 all-purpose yards. Tre Morrow had seven receptions for 115 yards and a TD — his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game.

Cameron Mackey’s interception at mid-field with 2:25 left preserved the victory for Sapulpa, which rallied for a 39-35 win a week earlier at Tahlequah after a season-opening loss against 6AII No. 7 Sand Springs.

So how did Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr. feel after winning another thriller?

“Exhausted,” he said. “We’ve got a super group of 82 kids on our roster including 19 seniors and some very talented youth who have been thrown in the fire. We’ve played three games down to the wire to start the season and that has us battletested for district games.

“We needed to be tested because I believe in my heart that we’re in the toughest district in the state with (No. 1) McAlester, (No. 3) Coweta and (No. 4) Del City.”

Barnsdall survives

Barnsdall improves two spots to No. 8 in Class B after holding on for a 44-42 homecoming win over Summit Christian on Friday.

“It was an unreal game,” Barnsdall coach Kylee Sweeney said.

Barnsdall led by 14 with two minutes left before Summit scored a TD, followed by an onside kick recovery, and then another TD on a Hail Mary pass. Summit had a chance to tie the game with a 2-point conversion on the final play, but Christian Hernandez broke up a pass after Easton Malone and Brohk Townsley pressured the quarterback.

“It was crazy,” Sweeney said. “We’ve got a young group that is relentless and keeps battling. It’s young, but we played a lot of freshmen last year so they have experience.”

Those current sophomores include Malone, a running back/defensive lineman had 19 carries for 178 yards and five TDs plus 10 tackles with a sack, and Maverick Lanphear, a QB/defensive back who had 23 carries for 269 yards and a TD plus four 2-point conversions, and eight tackles.

Other Week 2 stars

Camden Crooks had 10 catches for 211 yards and three TDs, plus nine tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception to lead 4A No. 2 Cushing past Perkins-Tryon 43-27.

Gabe Winfield accounted for 250 yards as passer/rusher to help Class A No. 6 Colcord defeat Stroud 45-15.

Cooper Auschwitz led 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian’s defense with 12 tackles and six tackles for losses, including three sacks in a 70-16 win over No. 4 Beggs.

For Caney Valley in a 38-0 win over Wyandotte, quarterback Zak Wallis accounted for 262 yards and six TDs. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 152 yards and two TDs, had 16 carries for 110 yards and three TDs, and scored on a 38-yard punt return. Also, Clane Norman had six sacks and forced two fumbles.