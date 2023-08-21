Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All season openers are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. Class 6AI: No. 3 Owasso vs. No. 1 Bixby

Where: H.A. Chapman Stadium

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

The outlook: It’s the second annual Battle of the ‘Burbs, presented by QuikTrip. It will likely draw the largest crowd for any high school game in the state this season — as it did last year with 21,500 fans. And it’s a rematch of Bixby’s 69-6 win in last year’s state title game.

Big matchup: Bixby’s Loren Montgomery and Owasso’s Bill Blankenship have combined for 14 state titles as head coaches. They had not met as head coaches until last year’s opener.

Key matchup: Owasso receivers J’Kharri Thomas and Grayson Chalk against an inexperienced Bixby secondary.

Series history: Before Bixby’s 49-14 win in last year’s opener, these teams had not met since Owasso’s 44-20 wins over Bixby in 2010 and ‘11. Bixby leads the all-time series 19-11-1 that dates back to 1924. They met annually from 1957-71 and ‘78-85.

2. 3A: No. 5 Holland Hall at No. 2 Lincoln Christian

The outlook: These teams combined to win three 3A state titles in a row from 2019-21. Holland Hall will look to avenge a 56-7 loss in last year’s opener.

Key matchup: Each team has an experienced starting QB. Lincoln’s Luke Milligan completed 14-of-15 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in his starting debut last year against Holland Hall. For the season, he passed for 3,469 yards and 40 TDs. The Dutch’s Matthew Underwood was impressive during the Dutch’s five-game winning streak late last year.

Series history: Lincoln leads 8-5 despite losing to Holland Hall in the 2020 and ‘21 finals. The teams met annually in the regular season from 2008-17.

3. Bentonville (Ark.) at 6AI No. 6 Broken Arrow

The outlook: Bentonville’s 56-46 win over Broken Arrow in last year’s opener set the tone for both teams. Bentonville went on to reach Arkansas’ Class 7A title game while Broken Arrow slipped to 5-7.

Key matchup: Bentonville QB Carter Nye against Broken Arrow’s defense that will be without injured standouts Derrick Osmond and Lane Condry. Nye passed for 271 yards and five TDs against Broken Arrow last season. Overall, he passed for 2,950 yards and 28 TDs in 2022. Nye looked in top form in last week’s scrimmages against 6AII champion Stillwater and Lee’s Summit (Missouri) North.

Series history: Tied at 2-2 — Broken Arrow won two of three meetings from 2012-14.

4. Sapulpa at 6AII No. 6 Sand Springs

The outlook: The American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry will be the 97th edition of the series that dates back to 1922.

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key matchup: Can the Chieftains find a way to stop Sand Springs running back Kenneth Page? Last year, Page had 205 yards on 39 carries and accounted for all five of Sand Springs’ TDs, including the go-ahead touchdown with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Series history: These teams have met annually since 1930. Sand Springs has won eight of the past nine games, including 35-21 last year.

5. 2A No. 4 Victory Christian at 3A No. 10 Cascia Hall

The outlook: These teams have played three interesting games over the past two years. Last year, Cascia held on for a 26-21 win as Owen Darby’s late interception saved the win for the Commandos.

Key players: Victory linebacker Teyton “Tot” Chandler is nearing the state’s tackles record. Cascia receiver Max McMahon caught what proved to be the winning TD in last year’s game.

Series history: In 2021, Cascia defeated Victory 28-13 and 33-21 in the 2A playoffs’ second round.

Best of the rest

Bentonville (Ark.) West at 6AII No. 5 Booker T. Washington: The Wolverines’ 28-6 win over BTW seemed to set a tone for both teams last year.

5A: No. 8 Coweta at No. 1 Carl Albert: The host Titans won the state title last year despite falling 44-14 to Coweta in the season opener. Coweta returns OU running back commit Xavier Robinson, the World’s 2022 state player of the year.

6AI: No. 9 Edmond Santa Fe at No. 4 Jenks: Santa Fe gave Jenks a major scare in last year’s opener before the Trojans escaped with a 13-10 win. Jenks defeated Santa Fe in the 2020 state final. Santa Fe won at Jenks in 2019. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McLain at Central: A rematch of Central’s 12-6 overtime win in last Friday’s Grady Skillern All-City Preview title game. Central defeated McLain 20-6 in last year’s opener.

2A No. 10 Kiefer at NOAH: An opportunity to see the state’s top college recruit, NOAH defensive lineman Danny Okoye. NOAH home games will be played at Webster’s Milton Stadium this season.

5A No. 6 Bishop Kelley at 4A No. 4 Poteau: The Comets look to avenge losses the past two years to the Pirates — 24-6 in 2022 and 35-28 in 2021.

Enid at 6AII No. 1 Muskogee: In last year’s opener, the top-ranked Roughers used a 28-26 victory over Enid as a launching pad for a big turnaround season. Muskogee QB Jamarian Ficklin passed for 241 yards and two TDs.

6AII No. 2 Stillwater at Greenwood (Ark.): A matchup between the 2022 6AII champion and Arkansas’ 6A runner-up. Stillwater defeated Greenwood 41-27 in last year’s opener.

