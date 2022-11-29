Barry Lewis: Spartans, Rams share state championship dreams, memories

Bixby’s seniors were in fourth grade when the Spartans began their streak of nine consecutive appearances in football state title games in 2014.

“I remember a friend asking (then) if I thought I would be playing in this game down the line,” Bixby safety/receiver Cale Fugate said. “And I didn’t really realize what that meant, and it’s pretty cool to have that opportunity now.”

Fugate had eight tackles and an interception in last year’s Class 6AII final against Edmond Deer Creek as the Spartans captured their seventh gold ball in eight years. On Friday night, Fugate and his teammates will be playing in their first 6AI final against Owasso at 7 p.m. at Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Another senior defensive back/receiver, Jakeb Snyder, moved to Bixby as an eighth-grader, so his first look at a Spartans state title game was in 2018 when they prevailed over Stillwater 34-13 in a game that ended after midnight after a rain delay at Owasso Stadium.

“It was a real cool experience to see that,” said Snyder, who had a pivotal interception in the 2020 final against Choctaw and six catches in last year’s title game.

The only current player on Owasso’s roster to play in its previous state final, a 14-6 win over Jenks in 2019 at UCO, is Cole Adams, who had six catches for 89 yards. Adams, however, hasn’t played since the season opener due to injury.

Owasso senior linebacker Kunta Jordan, who is second on the team with 109 tackles, was suited up for the ‘19 game, but did not play although he said “it was a great experience.”

Rams defensive lineman Tyler Rich, a three-year starter, also was on the sideline.

“I broke my foot, so I was watching on crutches,” Rich said.

Owasso receptions leader J’Kharri Thomas attended that game as a spectator as an eighth-grader.

“I saw them win it in ‘19, and I’ve always wanted that experience for myself,” Thomas said.

Owasso defensive coordinator Antonio Graham played on two state championship teams under current Rams head coach Bill Blankenship at Union, and he can relate to what his players are going through during championship week.

“I just think the biggest thing is to focus and enjoying the process,” Graham said. “With us winning that (six-overtime) game last week ... I’m trying to get us to flip the switch more than anything.

“When I played, we won a big semifinal game (in 2004 also at Broken Arrow) that we weren’t expected to win against Edmond Santa Fe when Reggie Smith was playing for them. For us that was a big-time win for our program so we had to flip that switch, and that’s what I’ve been preaching to them.”

And just as is the case with Owasso this year, Union in 2004 had to beat a team in the title game, Jenks, that it lost to in the regular season.

Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery was a Jenks assistant then. He has been involved in state championship games in 17 of his 23 coaching seasons — first on Jenks’ staff before becoming the Spartans’ head coach in 2010.

So what did Montgomery do during the postseason when the Spartans didn’t make it past the first round in his first four seasons at Bixby?

“As a staff a lot of us utilized that time to go out and watch other people practice who were still in the playoffs and try to steal some ideas and try to see how other people were doing, that’s generally what we did and also catch as many high school football games as possible,” Montgomery said. “I remember one year (2012) that Coach (offensive coordinator Tyler) Schneider and I watched Clinton (at) Cascia Hall in the first half and we went over to Jenks where there was another playoff game and caught the second half. We’re also high school football junkies but I would way rather be playing this time of year.”

For Blankenship, there are flashbacks during championship week to past state finals. It’s the 20th anniversary of winning his first gold ball at Union in 2002.

“The flashbacks are trying to remember what worked and what didn’t work,” Blankenship said. “What did I wear, and did that matter, where did we go eat, all the things you try to find a little bit of edge on. That seems silly, but that’s what makes it fun. I do think back to the guys that were part of those big wins. And they always are special because they are the warriors. These guys are already there. I will be no less proud of these guys no matter what happens because of what they’ve done so far.”

Owasso’s ‘blessing in disguise’: Senior defensive back Tyler Frankenfield has 56 tackles and two interceptions in his first season with Owasso. Frankenfield moved to Owasso in early August from Houston Memorial.

“It’s unreal,” Frankenfield said. “We’d go to the playoffs there, but nothing like state. Here at Owasso, it’s state or nothing. I knew we had a chance but after starting 1-4 you get a little down, but we pushed through and now we’re here.”

Frankenfield made a quick transition to the Rams. He had seven tackles in the opener against Bixby and then scored on a blocked punt the next week against Jenks.

“He was a blessing in disguise,” Graham said. “He came in a year when we’re kind of young on defense and he’s done nothing but make big-time plays for us and helped us get lined up. He caught on to it so fast learning the scheme, it was awesome.”

Abrupt finish: Regent Prep quarterback JohnMark Roller’s stellar sophomore season came to a sudden end last Friday in a Class B quarterfinal.

Roller scored on a 54-yard touchdown run only 24 seconds into the game, but then suffered a concussion playing defense on Velma-Alma’s ensuing offensive possession. His exit from the game opened the door for No. 8 V-A’s 40-26 upset over previously undefeated No. 4 Regent Prep.

Roller finished 2022 with 34 passing and 25 rushing TDs. He completed 137-of-203 passes for 2,437 yards and had 140 carries for 1,136 yards.

Courts dedicated: On Tuesday afternoon, Booker T. Washington celebrated the opening of its expanded tennis courts with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting celebration.