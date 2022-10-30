Barry Lewis: Sapulpa, Liberty prevail in pivotal thrillers; Cascia extends playoff streak

Most district fourth-place finishers don’t last long in Oklahoma’s high school football playoffs.

However, each year there are a few who pull off multiple upsets.

In 5A, Sapulpa has the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. On Friday, the Chieftains showed they are a dangerous team as they pulled off a 28-27 victory over then-No. 2 McAlester.

As a result, Sapulpa (6-3) returns to the Tulsa World’s 5A rankings at No. 10 while McAlester (7-2) falls to No. 7.

“We’ve been banged up all year, but we’re getting more of our guys back and we’re improving,” Sapulpa head coach Tim Holt Jr. said.

With 1:55 left, McAlester took a 27-21 lead on Erik McCarty’s 33-yard touchdown run, but missed the extra point. Sapulpa responded with Tre Morrow’s kickoff return to midfield that eventually led to Caiden Widdoes’ 15-yard TD run and Trent Whittaker’s decisive extra-point kick with 1:04 left.

“After McAlester scored, their missed extra point gave us a glimmer of hope,” Holt said. “I told our team we’re going to score and win 28-27.”

Widdoes got his chance in the last moments because Sapulpa’s top three running backs were injured.

“Next man up,” Holt said.

McAlester picked up one first down on its final drive, but Sapulpa kept McCarty, an Oklahoma commit. from breaking a long run and sealed the victory.

The Chieftains rallied twice as they fell behind quickly 14-0 before Morrow caught two TD passes from Colton Howard to erase their deficit. Sapulpa took a 21-14 lead before McCarty broke a 59-yard tying touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

A victory over the defending 5A runner-up, which suffered only its second regular-season loss in two years, should give Sapulpa even more confidence. The Chieftains have won three in a row and matured since a 56-7 loss in Week 6 at No. 3 Del City.

“We went over to Del City a little intimidated,” Holt said. “We went over there not ready to play. We’ve got to make teams have to earn everything they get against us. We want to make everything they get extremely hard. Against McAlester we were able to limit their big plays.”

Sapulpa, which visits East Central (1-8) on Friday, is in a three-way tie with Del City and McAlester for second place going into the regular season’s final week. If everything goes according to form, Sapulpa will finish fourth due to the marginal points tiebreaker. The Chieftains’ potential first-round game would be at No. 2 Grove (9-0), which, like McAlester, has one of the state’s top running backs, Emmanuel Crawford.

Grove, which has jumped six slots from No. 8 over the past two weeks, can clinch the 5A-4 title with a victory over Bishop Kelley (5-4) or a Collinsville win over Claremore.

“Our kids are resilient and we’re getting healthier,” Holt said. “We’re going to be a pretty scary team to play in the playoffs.”

Liberty’s big win

Liberty posted its biggest win in 23 years with a 42-35 victory at rival Mounds last Friday.

As a result, the Tigers (5-4, 3-2) neared their first playoff berth and winning season since 1999. Liberty can clinch both when it hosts Hartshorne (6-3, 4-1) this Friday.

Mounds led Liberty 28-26 going into the fourth quarter before Tigers quarterback Trent Thompson passed for a pair of TDs to Brandon Cervantes. A trick play on the final possession gave Liberty a first down at the Mounds 20 that enabled it to run out the clock. Liberty coach Shane Page considered trying for another TD to gain more marginal points.

“I didn’t want to chance a fumble,” Page said. “It was a huge win for us. It was the best team effort we’ve had all year.”

Another Liberty standout was Jaylen Prestridge with two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the third quarter. Cornerback Dakota Wilson had a stellar performance that included two interceptions. Mason Sinnett had a key 50-yard run after a goal-line stand. Liberty prevailed despite a strong game from Mounds QB Mason Coddington, who accounted for 324 yards and five TDs.

Stroud has clinched the District A-6 title and Hartshorne will be the runner-up but there is a scramble for the other two playoff positions going into the final week. Liberty is in the playoffs with a win or if Allen (6-3, 3-2) defeats Mounds (4-5, 2-3). Liberty can finish third with a win and a Mounds win.

“It’s awesome to be a part of this,” Page said. “We need to focus on Hartshorne and the rest will take care of itself. Our team is showing tenacity and growth. Everything is pointing in the right direction.”

Cascia extends streak

Cascia Hall (7-2), ranked No. 5 in 3A, has extended the state’s longest playoff qualifying streak to 36 years. In a 62-20 win over Inola on Friday, Jayce Ward had eight carries for 210 yards and three TDs plus a 49-yard touchdown reception. He also had seven tackles.