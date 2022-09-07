Barry Lewis: Rogers gives former OSU football standout Levy Adcock a memorable head coaching debut

Former Oklahoma State All-America offensive lineman Levy Adcock's head-coaching debut last Friday ended with broken sunglasses.

"I got covered with Gatorade and broke my sunglasses," Adcock said. "But I will trade my sunglasses for a win anytime."

Adcock and his Will Rogers players had a lot to celebrate after winning their opener, 14-2, at two-time defending Class 3A champion Holland Hall. It was the Ropers' biggest football victory since at least 2006 and perhaps its most prestigious since the 1980s.

"I was just so happy for our kids," Adcock said. "I'm thrilled for them. They worked so hard and waited so long for this. Winning that game, it was like Christmas to them.

"I'll never forget that night."

Rogers is looking to build on a bit of success it had last year in a 4-6 season under former coach Parker Childers after 1-39 from 2017-20. The four wins were their most since 2014. Rogers went 2-1 in the Grady Skillern All-City Preview and reached the title game last month.

"As a staff we are trying to change the culture here," Adcock said. "We're headed in the right direction."

Holland Hall led 2-0 before Que Cherry's 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Isaac Arce's 40-yard TD run with five minutes left sealed the victory.

"Our offensive line came together," said Adcock, who was an Owasso assistant the previous four seasons. "And our defense was very good."

Defensive leaders included AJ Forte with two interceptions and Jayden Remache with seven tackles, including three sacks, and Edriece Anderson.

The Ropers' home opener is Friday against Durant.

"When we returned Monday, we told everyone that we had three days to celebrate -- we lived it and loved it," Adcock said. "Now it's time to prepare for Durant."

Standlee's versatility

Jenks senior Jack Standlee will rarely be off the field in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl at Union on Friday night as either a defensive lineman, tight end or kick snapper.

"I'll do anything to help the team win," Standlee said. "That's how I would describe one of my favorite games -- a touchdown, a sack, good snapping and a win."

Jenks coach Keith Riggs appreciates Standlee's versatility.

"Jack has done such a great job for us on both sides of the all as well as special teams," Riggs said. "We've had to play him out of position a little bit on the defensive line, he's had to play some nose guard (instead of end) because of some injuries."

Standlee remembers watching his brother, Brett, have standout games against Union, including the 2016 Backyard Bowl when he had seven catches for 164 yards, including a key 59-yard reception. Brett is now a pitcher in the San Francisco Giants organization.

"Ever since watching him, I've been real excited about when I could play in this game," Standlee said. "He had an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone against Union that was one of my favorite moments watching him play."

Scouting the opponent

Union's offense, with former Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig, against the Trojans' defense should be the most fascinating matchup Friday after hearing Riggs and Union coach Kirk Fridrich analyze what impresses them the most about their Backyard Bowl opponent:

Riggs: "They've got so many playmakers on offense. You have to defend the entire field. They can throw the ball quick, and get their running back and receivers in space. They have a really good running game. That's a big challenge for a defense when a team is that good in all phases of the game. We're going to try to give them some confusing looks and get some pressure on them."

Fridrich: "They've always played really good defense and they're continuing to do that. They just don't allow points. Defensively they play extremely well. It's a huge challenge for us."

Jenks has shut out Union in the Backyard Bowl the past two years.

Jenks football book available

Longtime sportscaster Don King has compiled the excellent "Jenks Football History and Record Book," that is now available for $25 at jenkstrojanfootball.com.

Notable

Returning World All-State players Emmanuel Crawford of Grove and Erik McCarty of McAlester had impressive games last weekend.

Crawford had 15 rushes for 151 yards and a 69-yard reception as he scored four TDs in a 41-14 win over Miami in a season opener on Friday.

McCarty had 21 carries for 118 yards and two TDs in 5A No. 1 McAlester's 35-20 win over Scotlandville (Louisiana) in the Battle of the Border on Saturday at Shreveport.

