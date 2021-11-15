Barry Lewis: Rematches prevalent among Week 12's top playoff games

All playoff games Friday

Note: Expanded capsules on the Class 6AI and 6AII semifinals will be published Friday.

1. Class 6AI semifinal: No. 3 Broken Arrow vs. No. 2 Union

Where: Owasso Stadium

The outlook: For the second week in a row, Broken Arrow tries to avenge an early season loss. Union defeated the Tigers 38-28 on Sept. 3 as Rovaughn Banks had 32 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Records: Broken Arrow 8-3; Union 10-1

Notable: Both offenses are much different than in the earlier meeting. Banks has moved from running back to quarterback. Broken Arrow also has a new starting QB, Sterling Ramsey, who only played briefly against Union. The Tigers are 6-0 and averaging 44 points with him as a starter. Maurion Horn had only five touches on offense in the first game — he has five consecutive games of more than 200 yards since returning to running back.