Barry Lewis: Rematches prevalent among Week 12's top playoff games

All playoff games Friday
Note: Expanded capsules on the Class 6AI and 6AII semifinals will be published Friday.
1. Class 6AI semifinal: No. 3 Broken Arrow vs. No. 2 Union
Where: Owasso Stadium
The outlook: For the second week in a row, Broken Arrow tries to avenge an early season loss. Union defeated the Tigers 38-28 on Sept. 3 as Rovaughn Banks had 32 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Records: Broken Arrow 8-3; Union 10-1
Notable: Both offenses are much different than in the earlier meeting. Banks has moved from running back to quarterback. Broken Arrow also has a new starting QB, Sterling Ramsey, who only played briefly against Union. The Tigers are 6-0 and averaging 44 points with him as a starter. Maurion Horn had only five touches on offense in the first game — he has five consecutive games of more than 200 yards since returning to running back.
Series history: The teams have split playoff meetings the past two years, with Union winning 26-14 in last year's quarterfinals. Banks had one of Union's TDs last year as a RB and accounted for 243 yards with two TDs as a QB in a 35-31 loss in '19. This is the 10th anniversary of Union's 23-22 win over Broken Arrow in the 2011 6A state final.
2. 6AII semifinal: No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 1 Bixby
Where: W.E. Anderson Stadium, Langston
The outlook: Bixby can tie Wagoner's all-time state record of 48 consecutive wins in 11-man football. A rematch of Bixby's wins in the 2018 (34-13) and 2019 (40-36) state finals. It will be their fourth playoff meeting in five years.
Records: Stillwater 9-2; Bixby 11-0
Notable: Bixby defeated Stillwater 42-14 in Week 3 as Braylin Presley had 16 rushes for 233 yards and four TDs. Bixby was held scoreless in the first quarter and it was the only time this year the Spartans' winning margin against a 6AII opponent was less than 42 points.
Series history: Bixby, which defeated Stillwater 41-14 in the 2017 quarterfinals, leads the series 6-1.
3. 6AI semifinal: No. 1 Jenks vs. No. 4 Mustang
Where: Putnam City Stadium, Oklahoma City
The outlook: Defending state champion Jenks looks for its fourth consecutive trip to the title game. Mustang hasn't been to the final since 2005.
Records: Jenks 10-1; Mustang 7-4
Notable: This has been a roller-coaster season for Mustang, which is in the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Mustang won 47-41 at Owasso, but lost twice to non-playoff teams — Norman and Moore.
Series record: Jenks won 55-28 at Mustang in the 2019 quarterfinals. In their other playoff meeting, Jenks won 35-20 in the 2008 semifinals.
4. 6AII semifinal: No. 3 Sand Springs vs. No. 4 Edmond Deer Creek
Where: Miller Stadium, Yukon
Outlook: A rematch of Sand Springs' 34-29 win in last year's playoff opener as Sandites QB Ty Pennington accounted for 359 yards and three TDs.
Records: Sand Springs 8-3; Deer Creek 9-2
Notable: The Sandites haven't been to the state title game since 2016 and Deer Creek since 2001.
5. 4A quarterfinal: No. 6 Wagoner at No. 1 Tuttle
The outlook: The Wagoner-Tuttle athletic rivalry gets even hotter in a rematch of defending state champion Wagoner's 21-14 quarterfinal win last year as the Bulldogs rallied with two TDs in the last 1:40.
Records: Wagoner 9-2; Tuttle 11-0
Notable: Wagoner's semifinal games the past three years have been decided by seven points. ... Tuttle has not allowed more than 13 points in a game this season. ... Tuttle eliminated Wagoner in last March's area boys basketball tournament.
6. 5A quarterfinal: No. 7 OKC McGuinness at No. 1 Collinsville
The outlook: These perennial state title contenders meet for the first time since Collinsville's 36-35 win in the 2013 quarterfinals. These teams have combined for five state runner-up finishes in the past six years.
Records: McGuinness 7-4; Collinsville 11-0
Notable: McGuinness is playing in the Tulsa area in the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year. The Fighting Irish won last year at Coweta and in 2019 at Edison, lost in 2018 at Bishop Kelley and won 19-9 in 2017 at Tahlequah.
7. 2A second round: No. 10 Cascia Hall at No. 4 Victory Christian
The outlook: Victory looks to avenge a 28-13 loss in the season opener at Cascia.
Records: Cascia Hall 8-3; Victory Christian 9-2
Notable: Cascia is in the playoffs for the 35th consecutive season, but last week's 55-6 win over Hugo was its first since 2016.
8. 3A quarterfinal: No. 5 Berryhill at No. 2 OKC Heritage Hall
The outlook: These perennial playoff teams meet for the first time.
Records: Berryhill 9-2; Heritage Hall 11-0
Notable: Berryhill is in the playoffs for the 13th year in a row, but hasn't been to the semifinals since 2011. Heritage Hall is looking for its fifth state title in eight seasons.
9. 4A quarterfinal: No. 5 Bristow at No. 2 Clinton
The outlook: These programs meet for the first time since Bristow's 15-7 win in the 1985 semifinals.
Records: Bristow 9-2; Clinton 10-1
Notable: Bristow set its school playoff scoring record in last week's 55-6 win at Broken Bow.
10. 5A quarterfinal: No. 8 Pryor at No. 6 Lawton MacArthur
The outlook: These programs meet for the first time since Lawton Mac's 19-15 win in the 2013 quarterfinals.
Records: Pryor 9-2; Lawton Mac 10-1
Best of the rest
2A second round: Metro Christian (8-3) at No. 7 Eufaula (10-1): The visiting Patriots continue their quest for a third consecutive state title. Eufaula won 20-0 in their last playoff matchup in the 2000 quarterfinals.
3A quarterfinal: No. 6 Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at No. 4 Holland Hall (10-1): The visiting Demons have allowed only 13 points in their past four games. Holland Hall hasn't given up more than 17 points this season.
3A quarterfinal: No. 9 Sulphur (8-3) at No. 1 Lincoln Christian (11-0): Lincoln's smallest winning margin in the past nine games is 28 points. Sulphur is coming off a pair of three-point wins.
3A quarterfinal: No. 3 Verdigris (10-1) at No. 8 Plainview (8-3): Verdigris tries to avenge a 55-13 loss in the 2019 semifinals.
B quarterfinal: No. 4 Regent Prep (9-2) at No. 10 Summit Christian (9-1): Regent won the last meeting, 56-6, in 2019.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World