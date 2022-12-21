Barry Lewis: Razorbacks' big signing haul includes Bixby's Hasz twins, Grove's Emmanuel Crawford

After officially becoming Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, Bixby's twin brothers Luke and Dylan Hasz celebrated at the end of their signing ceremony with the Hog Call — "Wooo Pig Sooie."

Luke has been committed to Arkansas for nearly a year and stayed solid with head football coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks despite Alabama coach Nick Saban's recent visit and attempts to lure him away. Rivals.com ranks Luke as the nation's 14th-best tight end recruit in this year's senior class.

"It was definitely tough because they definitely have a great track record there," Luke said about turning down Alabama. "But Arkansas definitely has one, too. So I feel you can't go wrong with either one. It felt right from my heart to go to Arkansas so that's why I chose them."

And at Arkansas, Luke will have the chance to remain teammates with his brother, who is projected as a safety.

"It will be really special," Luke said. "We don't think about it right now, but we definitely will, especially when we're done playing football."

Both Hasz twins are glad the recruiting period is over and they will enroll early next month at Arkansas.

"Lots of relief," Dylan said. "It was a long process but I'm very grateful for the support we've had.

"The culture there (at Arkansas) is pretty awesome. ... We're excited to get to work, get going."

For Luke the best thing about Arkansas is, "I like playing for Coach Pittman, just the way he goes about his business and how he actually cares about his players."

Another area player signing Wednesday with the Razorbacks on Wednesday was Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, who is from Pittman's high school alma mater. Crawford has 4,742 rushing yards and 87 TDs over the past two seasons.

Crawford was offered and committed after a visit Dec 3. His performance in Week 8 when he had 24 carries for 345 yards and four TDs in a 49-21 win at defending Class 5A champion Collinsville was a springboard to Crawford's signing because at that time he only had a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. After that game, Grove coach Ron Culwell called Pittman and suggested that Crawford was "worth another look." Culwell said that Pittman told him "he would reevaluate" Crawford.

According to Culwell, the Razorbacks plan to use the 170-pound Crawford initially as a kickoff and punt returner, and as a slot receiver until moving him to running back when he builds up to 190. Georgia Tech offered Crawford on Tuesday night, but it was too late for the Yellow Jackets.

"Emmanuel is one-determined kid," Culwell said. "A class act."

Mannford's Moore commits

Mannford senior Jake Moore committed for football at Navy on Monday. Navy plans to use Moore at striker — a hybrid defensive back/linebacker position.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity that has been given me," Moore said. "And I am honored not only to be playing football at this level, but serving my country as well."

Metro's Francis will wait

Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis, who finished the season No. 1 in the All-World rankings and passed for a state playoff record 626 yards in the 3A state title game, will wait to sign until the next signing period that begins Feb. 1. Francis has an offer from Southeast Missouri State and several Division-II colleges.

Army offers Marley

Rejoice Christian sophomore Cale Marley, who quarterbacked the Eagles to four consecutive wins while Montana State signee Chance Wilson was injured this season, has been offered by Army.

