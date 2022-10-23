Barry Lewis: QB depth growing in importance for state title contenders

During the last few years, the importance of high school teams having two quality quarterbacks has grown.

Teams with multiple talented players at that position can give defenses different looks with QBs who have contrasting skill sets. Prime examples of that were Broken Arrow’s undefeated 2018 Class 6AI state champions and current 6A No. 1 Bixby the past two seasons.

Bixby’s Connor Kirby is a powerful runner and effective passer whose talents have complemented well QBs primarily known for their passing — Christian Burke last year and Austin Havens this year. Combined they have helped lead the Spartans, who have a 57-game winning streak, into becoming a juggernaut. Bixby is averaging 68 points per game this season.

A look at other teams high in the Tulsa World’s rankings show how vital it is to have a strong backup when the starter is sidelined with an injury.

In 6AI, No. 2 Union and No. 6 Owasso picked up recent wins when their starters, Shaker Reisig and Mason Willingham, respectively, each were held out of action in Week 6 with nagging injuries. Union kept rolling with receiver Grayson Tempest moving back to QB for a game while Owasso won with Tyler Caviness completing 13-of-17 passes for 171 yards in his first start.

Coweta is No. 1 in 5A despite starting QB Carson Laverty suffering an injury in the second game of the season. Na’Kylan Starks moved from receiver to QB and kept the Tigers in high gear. Laverty returned last week and now the Tigers have two QBs with different skills that give defenses even more problems.

Defending 5A state champion Collinsville went undefeated after experiencing a similar situation when All-Stater Andrew Carney was injured last year in Week 2. Current starter Kaden Rush filled in the next four games and kept the Cardinals thriving until Carney returned.

“It’s a must now to have two good quarterbacks,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “Quarterbacks take a lot of shots and punishment so you’ve got to have more than one ready. It was very important for us last year.”

In 3A, Holland Hall won a state title last year despite starter Kordell Gouldsby’s season-ending injury in Week 9. Ethan Roush moved from receiver to fill in for Gouldsby and kept the Dutch on track to a second consecutive gold ball. Gouldsby is now a receiver at Bixby.

Also in 3A, Metro Christian won the gold ball in 2020 with a two-QB system — Colton Cook and current Patriots standout Kirk Francis.

Rejoice Christian, ranked No. 2 in 2A, lost the area’s top QB, Chance Wilson, for a few weeks when he suffered a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) knee strain in its Week 7 showdown with then-undefeated Vinita. Cale Marley, a sophomore, filled in for Wilson and ran for five TDs in Week 7 and turned in a very impressive performance in his first start at QB last Friday.

During a 59-0 win at Nowata, Marley completed 8-of-9 passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Marley had a 50-yard TD run and a 59-yard punt return.

Marley also staked himself to a lead when he returned the opening kickoff 71 yards for a TD, igniting a 42-point first quarter. And he also is a starter in the secondary.

“It was good to see how he would respond as a starter and he gained some valuable experience throwing it more than he did against Vinita,” said his father, Rejoice head coach Brent Marley.

Coach Marley added about the importance of having multiple quality quarterbacks. Everything revolves around the quarterback, it’s like a pitcher in baseball. The quarterback can alter everything. If the quarterback and offense are struggling, that can also affect the defense.

“And it’s also important if your backup is similar to the starter. Our offense is built around Chance’s running and so it’s so important that our backup can run, that he isn’t just a pocket passer. Cale can run and that allows us to not have to change the offense.”

Comets’ big comeback

Bishop Kelley rallied from a 19-point deficit for a 36-33 win in a pivotal District 5A-4 game Friday at Claremore.

Claremore, behind Micah Teel’s running, led 26-7 early in the second quarter. Teel had 28 carries for 252 yards and three TDs. Kelley then rallied as Stice Smith finished with three TD passes and scored on a 2-yard run late in the third for a 36-33 lead.

In the fourth, the Zebras missed a 27-yard field goal and lost a fumble that was recovered by Kelley’s Josh Pickard at the Comets’ 6 with 1:01 left.

As a result, Kelley is tied for second with Collinsville, which holds the tiebreaker edge, in 5A-4 while Claremore faces a must-win situation when it hosts Rogers on Friday — a game that may decide a playoff berth.

Berryhill rolls

A 3A team to watch is Berryhill (4-3), which has won three in a row after a 63-36 victory over Checotah on Friday. Berryhill had a balanced 610 yards on its Senior Night.

Sophomore quarterback Connor Payne completed 14-of-18 passes for 272 yards and a TD. Ethan Stites rushed for 217 yards and five TDs. Mikiah Stevens also had two rushing TDs. Lucas Ellen had a Pick-6 and Hunter Waits picked off two passes. Trenton Deramus had 11 tackles.

Big move for Grove

Grove moves up four slots to No. 4 in the 5A rankings after ending Collinsville’s 21-game winning streak, 49-21. Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford, who rushed for 345 yards and four TDs, praised his team’s defense that shut out Collinsville in the middle periods.

“They’re the one defense I wouldn’t want to play against,” Crawford said.