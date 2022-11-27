Barry Lewis: Owasso's Anthony Hills, J'Kharri Thomas develop into key playmakers

Without Alabama commit Cole Adams since halftime of the season opener due to an injury, Owasso needed some wide receivers to step up as big-time playmakers for quarterback Mason Willingham.

Anthony Hills and J'Kharri Thomas have done that for the Rams.

Hills has 61 catches for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns this season while Thomas has 68 receptions for 580 yards and five TDs.

"J'Kharri and Anthony have both grown up a lot," Willingham said. "They have become some of my best weapons.

"I'm very happy for them, they've improved so much."

Thomas and Hills played key roles in the Rams' 50-47, six-overtime win over No. 1 Union in the Class 6AI semifinal Friday night as they combined for three touchdowns after regulation.

Thomas had a 5-yard TD run in the second OT and scored on an 11-yard pass from Willingham in the third OT. Hills had a 10-yard TD reception on third down in the fourth OT.

Their improvement has been a big part of the Rams' eight-game winning streak after a 1-4 start as fourth-ranked Owasso has made a storybook run to the state title game against No. 2 Bixby (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

"We had a little adversity in the beginning but we pushed through it and now look at us," Thomas said.

In three playoff games, Thomas has 22 catches for 180 yards with a TD reception in each game. Hills has 12 catches for 207 yards and two TDs.

"Nobody believed in us, we were 1-4 and to come back like this is unbelievable to me," Hills said.

Another big play for Bixby's Snyder

Jakeb Snyder has made many big plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver/cornerback for Bixby during the past three seasons.

In the 2020 6AII title game, his goal-line interception helped Bixby hold on for a 17-14 win over Choctaw. Last Friday, his second-quarter interception helped Bixby rally from a 14-7 deficit for a 28-14 win over Jenks.

Snyder also tied his career-high with eight receptions, but his streak of a TD catch in three consecutive games against Jenks was snapped.

"That was the first time I played Jenks that I didn't score but I got the interception so I guess that makes up for it," Snyder said.

The win was very satisfying and also a valuable experience for the Spartans after a loss three weeks earlier to Jenks.

"They (coaches) told us all week there's not many second chances in life, so we had one of those opportunities and wanted to take advantage of playing again the team that beat us and make it better," Snyder said.

"We learned how to handle adversity, we had never been down before so we were kind of shell-shocked a little when it happened the first time against Jenks. We also got a feel of where we got exposed and things we needed to change."

Snyder's other eight-catch game in his career came in this year's opening 49-14 win over Owasso.

Memorable season for Trojans

For the first time since 2017, two-time defending champion Jenks won't be playing in the 6AI title game, but the Trojans' 10-3 season included three wins over the past month that will be long remembered as among the most thrilling in the program's rich history.

"We're always going to have adversity in the season, but this was a little different than what we experienced before," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "I'm so proud of our guys fighting through it -- there many opportunities to mentally let up because of all the things that were happening. But they kept fighting and battling, and we kept getting guys back. It's going to hurt for a little while but they'll look back on it and realize how much they gained from this year and improved."

Metro's `huge win'

Metro Christian's 49-35 win over top-ranked Lincoln Christian in the 3A semifinals Friday at Oologah was the Bulldogs' first loss to a state team other than Holland Hall since 2018. It also was the first varsity football game between the programs since 2005 although in some ways it didn't seem like it.

"We go to their team camp every year," Metro coach Jared McCoy said. "We are always playing against them at the younger levels and the varsity level in all the other sports. We knew to beat them we had to force a turnover or two and get off to fast start and we did both. It's a huge win for us."

Second-ranked Metro (12-1) plays No. 3 Heritage Hall (12-1) in the 3A final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chad Richison Stadium.

Hominy dominates

Fifth-ranked Hominy continued its dominating Class A postseason run with a 46-13 victory over No. 9 Hooker in the quarterfinals Friday at Northwestern State. The Bucks have outscored their opponents 154-27 in three playoff games.

"We came out very focused," Hominy coach Caleb Christian said. "We have 10 seniors and 11 juniors and they wanted it real bad."

And so did several seniors from the 2017 team who traveled to the game. Hooker defeated Hominy in the '17 quarterfinals.

Hominy jumped ahead early on the first of TK Sutton's two TD runs. Jaxon Woods then tossed a 5-yard TD to Xavier Perdue. Woods' 60-yard TD punt return made it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Woods added two more TD runs for a 34-0 lead in the third. Bryon Marshall scored Hominy's last TD on a 20-yard run.

Christian said the Bucks are getting a "great effort" from their linemen -- Chris Prochaska, Joseph Goodfox, Jairyus Pappan, Dakoda Pickard and Elijah Gilley.

Hominy advances to face No. 2 Gore in a semifinal battle of 13-0 teams Friday night at Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium.

"Gore is very disciplined, athletic and physical," Christian said.