Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the first time since 2018, the Tulsa World state football player of the year’s last name isn’t Presley.

Midwest City Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson is the World’s selection as the state’s top football player for 2022.

Robinson, an Oklahoma commit, produced a performance in the Class 5A state title game that well illustrated his season as he excelled in many ways to lead the Titans to the gold ball. He rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, caught a TD pass and threw for another.

For the season, Robinson had 276 carries for 2,584 yards, completed 3-of-3 passes, caught 10 passes, scored on a kickoff return and had 41 TDs overall.

The last three previous winners were Bixby’s Brennan Presley in 2019, and Braylin Presley in 2020 and ‘21.

Last year, Braylin Presley was the first player to repeat as the winner since Lawton’s Dewell Brewer in 1987 and ‘88. Presley, however, was the first to claim the award by himself two years in a row as Brewer shared the ‘88 honor with Owasso’s Aaron Goins. Robinson will have a chance to match Braylin Presley’s feat as he returns for his senior season with the Titans.

The last non-Tulsa area player to win the award was Carl Albert’s Jason Taylor II in 2017.

Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford was the runner-up for the award. He had 230 carries for 2,304 yards and 36 touchdowns to help the Ridgerunners post a 12-1 record and reach the Class 5A semifinals, where they lost to Carl Albert.

World Fall Photo Day setAthletes and coaches from all area high schools are invited to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Memorial High School’s Veterans Arena.

Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five to eight athletes to the come-and-go event.

They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That come-and-go process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.

Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.

For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

All-State Girls BasketballThe East swept the girls basketball games Wednesday at Sapulpa, 80-55 (large) and 41-36 (small). Lincoln Christian’s Ellie Brueggemann led the Large East with 15 points, Broken Arrow’s Taneya Howard scored 14 and Holland Hall’s Elise Hill added 11. Piedmont’s Jillian Crawford had a game-high 20 points for the Large West.

All-State FootballFootball at 7 p.m. at Oklahoma Baptist’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee wraps up All-State week. East quarterbacks are Collinsville’s Kaden Rush and Eufaula’s Luke Adcock. West QBs are Kingfisher’s Jax Sternberger, Moore’s Denver Wolfe and Lone Grove’s Caden Gilmore.

The East’s defense has two linemen from 4A champion Wagoner — Roman Garcia and Braylan Roberson. Other teams with the maximum two players on the East roster are Lincoln Christian (linebacker Tyler Johnson, running back John Washington), Sapulpa (receiver Tre Morrow, linebacker Cameron Mackey), Gore (defensive lineman Gabe Dozier, offensive lineman Garrett Douthit), McAlester (DL Garrett Shumway, cornerback Chaz Bradley) and Jay (OLs Jagger Jackson and Jedidiah Hampton). The East’s O-line also includes All-World Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year Yale Gray of Verdigris.

Near misses for Liberty

In 2022, Liberty improved from 3-7 to 5-5, but for the second year in a row missed its first football playoff berth since 1999 by one point.

Liberty coach Shane Page was optimistic while attending this week’s Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills that the Class A Tigers are ready to get to the postseason after the two near misses.

“That’s been our battle cry all summer long,” Page said. “We’ve had 25-30 kids every day in the weight room. They’re hungry. They understand what that one point means.”

Liberty’s top players are lineman Barrett Brown and receiver Jarren Cargil, who last winter both helped lead the Tigers to the basketball state tournament for the first time since 2004.

Mason Fine update

Locust Grove’s Mason Fine, who played in the 2016 All-State Game after setting the state’s all-time career passing yardage record and was the World’s 2014 state football player of the year, made history last Saturday night in the Canadian Football League along with former Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans.

They were the first two North American Indigenous quarterbacks to face each other in a CFL game. Fine is a member of the Cherokee Nation and Evans is from Wichita descent.

Fine, in his first start of the season for Saskatchewan, completed 31-of-40 passes for 287 yards in a 19-9 loss at the BC Lions. A week earlier, Fine threw for two TDs in eight passes in his season debut. Fine, in his third season with Saskatchewan, made his first two starts last year. He told reporters after the game that while he was at Locust Grove he was inspired by watching Evans at TU.

Evans was 16-of-26 for 219 yards and a TD. Owasso’s Keon Hatcher caught four of those passes. Evans is in his sixth CFL season, but it was his first action of the year. Injuries to starters gave Fine and Evans the opportunity to make history.

<&rule>

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.