Barry Lewis: Lincoln Christian ready for another deep playoff run

Lincoln Christian appears to be well prepared for a fourth consecutive trip to the Class 3A state championship football game.

The Bulldogs, No. 1 in the Tulsa World’s 3A rankings, enter the postseason with a 9-1 record. They have shut out four of their past five opponents and outscored them 266-7.

“We’re ready, we’re glad the playoffs are here,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. “You can tell it’s playoff time when the weather and time changes.”

Lincoln is 47-3 over the past four seasons with its only in-state losses to Holland Hall in the 2020 and ‘21 state finals. In Week 4, Lincoln lost 42-35 at Arkansas power Shiloh Christian. The Bulldogs’ only other close game this season was a 14-7 win over Berryhill in Week 5.

“We always like to play nondistrict games that challenge us and we did that with Holland Hall, Jones, Vian and Shiloh,” Ricke said. “We learned from the close games against Shiloh and Berryhill.”

Luke Milligan, in his first season as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, has completed 74% of his passes — 149-of-201 for 2,508 yards and 31 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

“Luke now has 10 games under his belt,” Ricke said. “He’s seeing things great and looks comfortable. And it helps that he has a great supporting cast.”

John Washington, as a rusher-receiver, has 1,536 yards and 23 TDs. Six receivers have at least 15 catches, led by Seth Kruse with 36 for 590 and seven touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Tyler Johnson leads the defense with 83 tackles, including 22 for losses.

For a district champion, Lincoln has a tougher than usual first-round opponent as it hosts Bristow (6-4) on Friday. Bristow has a victory over its district champion, No. 4 Verdigris.

“We got through a tough district and we’re thrilled where we’re at now,” Ricke said. “We’re playing at a high level and we’re in the best possible position we can be in going into the playoffs.”

Cardinals respond

Defending 5A champion Collinsville hosts McAlester in a playoff opener Friday that is a rematch of last year’s title game, won by the Cardinals 42-35.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones likes how his team has responded with two wins in a row after losing to Grove in Week 2 — the Cardinals’ only setback in the past two seasons.

“It kind of woke us up,” Jones said. “We’ve been playing with more urgency. Before that, we hadn’t been playing with that chip on our shoulder.”

The Cardinals are 9-1 despite graduating most of their starters from last year’s title team.

“We’ve been real pleased with our kids,” Jones said.

Every point counts

Marginal points that are used to break multiple-team tiebreakers came into play in several district races and a few were decided by very narrow margins.

In 3A-3, Stigler (plus-37) finished second, Muldrow (plus-31) was third and Berryhill (plus-30) was fourth. In 4A-2, the top three slots were decided on marginal points — Tuttle (plus-71), Blanchard (plus-68) and Bethany (plus-64). In A-6, Liberty (minus-7) was two points away from its first playoff berth since 1999 as it finished fifth behind third-place Mounds (plus-8) and fourth-place Allen (minus-6).

In 2A-2, Chandler (plus-50) finished second, and then Luther and Crossings Christian tied for third and fourth at plus-45. Luther got third due to defeating Crossings Christian.

Saturday’s games

Due to the weather, a few games with playoff implications were delayed until Saturday. Ada defeated Broken Bow 21-7 in a battle that decided third and fourth place in 4A-4. As a result, these 4A first-round pairings were decided: Broken Bow (7-3) at Cushing (10-0), Ada (7-3) at Wagoner (7-3), McLain (5-5) at Hilldale (8-2) and Miami (6-4) at No. 1 Poteau (8-2).

In B-6, Arkoma defeated Welch 32-26 in a matchup for second place. As a result, Welch (8-2) is at Quinton (7-2) and Caddo (6-3) at Arkoma (5-4). And C-3’s final playoff berth was decided with Oaks’ 80-36 win over Copan. Oaks (6-4) will visit Maud (10-0) in the first round.

In 2A, pairings that haven’t previously been reported are: Crossings Christian (8-2) at Millwood (9-1), Henryetta (5-5) at Eufaula (9-1), Hennessey (7-4) at Chandler (7-3), Hugo (7-3) at Prague (9-1), Spiro (6-4) at Vian (8-2), Newkirk (5-5) at Jones (7-3), Warner (8-2) at Idabel (7-3), and Luther (6-4) at Okla. Christian (8-2).

Exciting finish

Midwest City rallied for a 23-21 victory over Elgin in a showdown Friday for the 5A-1 title. Elgin took a 21-17 lead when Matt Lund scored on a 7-yard run with 1:29 left. But the Bombers responded with DeAngelo Irvin’s 29-yard TD pass to William Broiles with 11 seconds remaining.