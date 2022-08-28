Barry Lewis: Lincoln Christian QB Luke Milligan learns from `playmaker' predecessor Max Brown

Lincoln Christian's 20-year football history includes many highly productive quarterbacks.

Luke Milligan, if his first start Friday night is any indication, looks like he will extend that tradition.

Milligan completed 14-of-15 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lincoln past Holland Hall 56-7. It was quite a starting debut for Milligan as the Bulldogs, who remain No. 2 in the Tulsa World's 3A rankings, avenged losses in the past two state finals.

"You saw him grow up tonight," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said after the game. "You saw what kind of player we thought he was and he came out and proved it."

Milligan, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, admitted he was a "little bit" nervous but it was helpful having an offense with many returning starters, including Air Force commit Easton Rogers.

"I knew if I just got them the ball they'd be going, that was the mentality I took, just do my job, get them the ball, and help them score every time," Milligan said.

"We were confident we have a good team, we knew we had to go out and do what we do."

Milligan received considerable playing time last year as the backup to Florida signee Max Brown due to all of Lincoln's one-sided wins. Brown was a dual-threat quarterback while Milligan is primarily a passer.

"I learned a lot watching him even though we have very different games, obviously," Milligan said. "But just watching him lead and just go make plays, his biggest thing is when he's in a bad situation he goes makes plays. He's a playmaker so that helped me a lot."

While Brown moved on to Florida, Milligan came from The Sunshine State. He moved to Oklahoma from Orlando when he was in second grade.

Does Milligan ever think about Lincoln's quarterback tradition?

"It's a little bit of pressure because Max went to Florida and Micah Wilson went to Missouri," Milligan said. "All these people have gone places so it's kind of like expected now, so it's a little bit of pressure, but it's also kind of cool."

Impressive opener for Rejoice

Chance Wilson, No. 1 in the World's All-World preseason quarterback rankings, completed 15-of-22 passes for 382 yards, and also had nine carries for 83 yards as he accounted for six touchdowns in Rejoice Christian's 49-13 win over defending Class A champion Cashion on Friday night at Cashion. Solomon Morton had six catches for 225 yards and three TDs.

As a result, Rejoice moves up four slots to No. 3 in the 2A rankings while Cashion fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class A, behind Ringling and Gore.

"They boys came out and played really well from the start," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. "Chance was tremendous and our defense played very well, with our starters giving up only one touchdown."

Marley said defensive standouts were nose guard Dalton Close and linebacker Candry Cariker.

It was quite a different game than Rejoice's 34-27 win in last year's season opener against Cashion, which then won its next 14 to capture the gold ball.

Preps by the numbers

All football teams are encouraged to participate in the Tulsa World’s season High School Stats that are updated daily at okprepsextra.com. For questions instructions on how to submit stats, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or Patrick Prince at patrick.prince@tulsaworld.com.

Report your scores

Coaches in football, softball, volleyball, cross country and fall baseball are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On Tuesday and Friday nights, results can also be called in to 1-800-944-7529 or 918-581-8355.

Athletes of the week

The World will start selecting athletes of the week in fall sports this week. Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis or Dean Ruhl before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, softball and volleyball, email Bryce McKinnis at bryce.mckinnis@tulsaworld.com or Barry Lewis before 1 p.m. Mondays.