Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For about half of the state’s high school football teams, their dress rehearsal for the regular season will come in the next day or two.

Teams get their first chance this week to prepare against other teams. For teams opening the season next week, this will be their only opportunity.

Thursday’s schedule is highlighted by Union’s Stan Martin Gridiron Classic and Broken Arrow’s Border Battle.

At Union, the host Redhawks will meet Lee’s Summit North in the first half-game at 6:20 p.m. It’s an intriguing matchup for a couple reasons. Both teams suffered heartbreaking playoff losses last year — Union’s 11-1 season ended with a six-overtime playoff loss to Owasso in the Class 6AI semifinals while LSN lost in OT to St. Louis’ Christian Brothers for the Class 6 Missouri state title after missing two winning field goals of less than 20 yards in the final moments of regulation.

LSN also features Williams Nwaneri, who committed to Missouri on Monday and is considered by many as the nation’s top defensive lineman.

At 7:20, Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber will meet Union in the first half and defending 6AII Stillwater in the second half. At 8:20 p.m., Stillwater plays Bentonville (Arkansas). Scrimmages for the event start at 5 p.m.

At Broken Arrow, scrimmages start at 4:30 p.m. In half-games, Owasso will play Bentonville (Arkansas) West at 6:30 p.m., followed by Broken Arrow against Fort Smith (Arkansas) Northside at 8 p.m.

Tulsa Public Schools’ 81st annual Grady Skillern All-City Preview starts Thursday. At East Side Stadium (East Central), McLain meets East Central at 6 p.m., Hale faces Edison at 7 p.m., followed by the two losers meeting at 8 p.m., and the winners at 9 p.m.

At Rogers, the host Ropers face Central at 6 p.m., and Memorial at 7 p.m., followed by Central against Memorial at 8 p.m. The teams with the top records meet at 9 p.m.

The All-City moves to LaFortune Stadium on Friday, with consolation games at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by the title game at 9 p.m.

Central has been the All-City champion in three of the past four years.

For Hale, after 34 consecutive losses, it’s a chance to establish a winning vibe going into the season. So how important is winning in the All-City for the Rangers?

“It would set the tone,” said Hale senior Kortland Lowe, who rushed for 950 yards last season. “The past few years we’ve been having a bad record so winning would be perfect for us.

“It’s a new team. I feel like we’re all coming together now.”

Also on Friday at Jenks is Trojan Preview. Scrimmages start at 5 p.m., followed by Sand Springs meeting Choctaw at 6:45 p.m., and Jenks against Booker T. Washington at 8 p.m.

Muskogee visits defending 6AI champion Bixby in the Bixby Fall Classic. The scrimmage starts at 6 p.m. Friday and the half-game is at 6:50 p.m.

Pawhuska will host the Pioneer Woman Classic on Friday. Scrimmages start at 5 p.m., followed by Sperry against Rejoice Christian at 7 p.m., and Holland Hall against Pawhuska at 8:30 p.m.

So what is Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy looking for from the event?

"No. 1 is to stay healthy," Hennesy said. "But I want to expose our weaknesses, the reason I schedule this against such good teams is I don't want to go a scrimmage and look great. I want to go to a scrimmage and find out what we need to work on."

New look at Cascia

Cascia Hall, which has reached the playoffs in 36 consecutive years, will scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Gibson. The Commandos, normally known on offense for its ground attack, will have a new-look offensive approach this season with the potential to throw 35-to-40 passes in a game. The Commandos had been trending in this direction the past couple years. Cascia’s quarterback candidates are sophomore Barrett Muillen and freshman Max Gipson.

So why the change?

“Metro (Christian) killed us (in the 2022 3A quarterfinals),” said Joe Medina, who is starting his 25th season as Cascia’s head coach. “I have a great deal of respect for what Metro does. Back in ‘07 and ‘08, we were (having more success than the rest of the private schools). And now they’ve surpassed us. There are other factors that play with that, too. But when we lost to Metro and lost that great senior class, I thought if there is ever a year to change, this is the year, because no one expects anything at all.

“It’s not as radical a change as it seems. We had good uptempo stuff before with our two-minute drill, so I just said let’s make this how we approach things fulltime now, just not in a two-minute situation. We have so many skilled (freshman and sophomore) athletes, they just have to get their seasoning. We have really strong runners, but we’re going to make people defend the pass, instead of running into eight-man boxes, now we’ll hope they run into six or seven-man boxes.”

Medina is energized by the new offense.

“I’m excited,” Medina said. “It’s been so refreshing for me, after doing something for so long, to change and to learn new tricks. So it’s been really fun and our guys are fun to be with. I’ve had as much fun as I’ve ever had.”

Milestone reached

Shane Eicher recorded his 700th career win as Owasso’s softball coach last weekend as his team went 4-0 at the Broken Arrow Festival.

Opening meet at Lincoln

The Lincoln Mile Season Opener is scheduled Saturday — boys at 9:40 a.m. and girls at 9:55 a.m. Lincoln’s boys are the defending 4A state champion. Among the schools competing are Union, Bixby, Jenks, Sapulpa, Berryhil and Rejoice Christian.

In the girls meet, Union’s Ava Cornelius won last year as a freshman and will return to defend her course record performance.

For Lincoln’s girls, Tennyson Housley will make her high school debut after being in the top 30 at the AAU national championship and undefeated in her junior high career. Jenks won the boys and girls team competitions last year.

Athletes of the week

The World will start selecting the Bill Knight Automotive athletes of the week in fall sports in two weeks. Send nominations to Barry Lewis — football before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com; and cross country, softball and volleyball before 1 p.m. Mondays.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.