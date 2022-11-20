Barry Lewis: Hominy ready to resume Thanksgiving tradition

For the first time in five years, Hominy's football team will be practicing on Thanksgiving.

"I'm very thankful we can resume this tradition," Hominy coach Caleb Christians said. "Hominy is a special place.

"We're going to invite our families to be with us, have a small walk-through and ask everyone to talk about something they are thankful for."

The last time Hominy held a Thanksgiving practice, the Bucks were preparing for a Class A quarterfinal against Hooker. That also will be the case this week for the fifth-ranked Bucks (12-0) when they meet No. 9 Hooker (9-3) on Friday night at Northwestern Oklahoma State's Ranger Field in Alva.

Christian, who in 2017 was in his first season as head coach, remembers well that Hooker playoff victory at Hominy.

"It was 35-18," Christian said. "We were in it until (Dawson) Metcalf returned that punt for a touchdown."

To many outside of Hominy, the Bucks being 12-0 is one of the biggest surprises of the season. Most expected Hominy to be a playoff team — the Bucks have qualified every year since 1998 — but the Bucks were projected to finish fourth in A-5 in the World's preseason district previews.

"I thought last year we were a quarterfinal (level) team even though we lost in the first round," Christian said. "We've stayed healthy and everything has fallen together."

Christian was the Bucks' offensive coordinator when they last won a state title six years ago on a team that featured current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins.

"It does seem like 2016," Christian said.

Hominy had not won a playoff game since '17 until this year. In the postseason, the Bucks have defeated Allen 52-8 and then Quapaw 56-6 last Friday. Against Quapaw, quarterback Jaxon Woods accounted for 408 yards and five touchdowns.

Woods had a TD run on the first possession and then connected with Ethan Wikel on a 65-yard throwback pass for a TD on the second. Hominy led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime. Chase Tindell had 11 tackles. Sutton rushed for 61 yards with a TD and had eight tackles. Xavier Perdue had a TD catch.

"Our guys came out just foaming at the mouth," Christian said.

Several Hominy players received all-district honors. Sutton was named the defensive MVP and Woods the special teams MVP. Other Hominy all-district selections were Tindell, Perdue, Wikel, Carson Keene, Jarrett McElyea, Joseph Goodfox, Chris Prochaska and Dakoda Pickard. Christian was named coach of the year.

In a change this year, the OSSAA is having quarterfinal playoff games in Class A at neutral sites.

"I think it's good and more fair," Christian said. "I think it's kind of cool to play at a place you've never played at before."

Hominy hosted Hooker the last time they met in the playoffs. Under the previous system, Hooker, which finished fourth in A-1. would have hosted this week. Hooker has already defeated one district champion in the playoffs — Boone-Apache.

"They are fast and athletic, and you can tell they love playing football," Christian said.

Grove goes to No. 1

In a span of a month, Grove has gone from No. 8 to No. 1 in the World's final 5A rankings. Grove is 5A's final unbeaten team after defeating Guthrie 27-19 last Friday in the quarterfinals while McGuinness defeated previously undefeated and No. 1 Coweta 35-28.

Grove was clinging to a 20-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter before Hagen Hacker came up with an interception that was soon followed by Emmanuel Crawford's 36-yard TD run. Crawford rushed for 179 yards and now has seven TDs in two playoff games.

Corbin powers Dewar

Dewaar junior Nevin Corbin has 565 rushing yards and 11 TDs in two playoff games. On Friday, he had 15 carries for 315 and five TDs in a 68-52 victory over Pioneer-Pleasant Vale. A week earlier, he had eight carries for 250 yards and six YDs in a 78-20 win over Gans.

Other Friday stars

Gore's Noah Cooper had 18 carries for 208 yards and five TDs, completed 5-of-6 passes for 132 yards and a TD, and had eight tackles in a 55-20 victory over Woodland.

Claremore Sequoyah's Logan Hattaway carried 24 times for 206 yards and a TD in a 35-7 win at Eufaula.

Colcord's Gabe Winfield had 23 rushes for 248 yards and two TDs, and also passed for two touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Tonkawa.