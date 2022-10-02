Barry Lewis: Former BTW, TU standouts help Crossover Prep launch winning tradition

Isaac Bennett added to Booker T. Washington’s rich football tradition when he helped the Hornets win two state titles, including being the World’s MVP selection as he rushed for 222 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the 2010 Class 5A championship game.

A decade later, Bennett is looking to help Crossover Prep Academy establish a winning tradition as a running backs coach and the Lions’ athletic director.

Bennett played four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh and after graduating he soon returned to Tulsa and has been with Crossover since the school opened with its first class of seventh-graders in 2017. Their first senior class will graduate next spring.

Years from now, Friday may be regarded as the moment when Crossover’s winning tradition started. On the Lions’ first-ever Homecoming and Senior Night, they won in Hollywood-type fashion.

After giving up the tying points with a minute left, Crossover answered as Raevaughn Walker returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for the winning touchdown in a 20-14 victory over Sunrise Christian (Kansas) at Nienhuis Park in Broken Arrow.

Walker was playing his first football game and atoned for fumbling the opening kickoff.

It was an emotional night for the Lions as the players dedicated the game to assistant lay coach Steve Murray, who died the day after a narrow loss in their previous game three weeks earlier.

“It was an amazing win for us,” Bennett said.

Crossover, a private Christian school in north Tulsa, is 2-1 in its first year on its own as a high school football program. Last year, Crossover was winless it combined with KIPP Tulsa for an 11-man team. They planned to partner again this year until KIPP joined the OSSAA. Crossover, which looks to eventually join the OSSAA, scrambled to find an eight-man schedule and joined the Heartland Conference.

When Bennett was at Pitt, he never imagined being an athletic director, at least so quickly after college.

“I had a vision to work with kids and I did so in college in Pittsburgh, but I didn’t know exactly how I would do it,” Bennett said.

Crossover head coach Philip Abode also has a career he didn’t envision when he was a starting linebacker for the University of Tulsa from 1997-2000. Abode graduated from TU with a degree in Applied Mathematics, but attended Dallas Theological Seminary and started Crossover Bible Church — he has been its lead pastor since 2009.

Soon after that he started the Crossover Sports Association, and that led to developing an athletic program at Crossover Prep when it launched.

“This definitely was not on my radar in college,” Abode said. “But then I came to faith in college and I wanted to live a life that makes a difference.

“It was a real cool Senior Night. I see Israel Armstead, one of our seniors, and I remember coaching him when he was a second-grader, and others who I’ve coached for many years — it’s a great group of guys who I’ve seen grow up.”

Armstead had 10 tackles Friday, several for losses. Freshman Zion Boone threw a 60-yard TD pass to Ronnie Downing. Other standouts for Crossover include senior end Malik Salim, junior back Josh Perry and senior lineman Hamadi Miller.

Bennett connected with Abode in 2016. Abode had heard of Bennett, but had not met him until one day at the YMCA he saw someone wearing a Pitt shirt.

“He’s got an infectious smile and such an engaging personality, I knew I wanted him to run our sports staff,” Abode said.

And Bennett does just about everything as an athletic director, even filling in as he did as the scoreboard operator Friday while communicating with other coaches.

Bennett has plenty of stories from his playing days, some involving NFL standouts, that he can relate to help his players. At BTW, he was a teammate of Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and at Pitt, he was a teammate of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is likely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Other college teammates included Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner.

It was a challenge practicing against Donald.

“He was always disrupting, messing up our power plays, we couldn’t run them,” Bennett said. “It was a lot different my senior year after he was in the NFL.

“All of those players, one thing they all did, was remind you how important practice is, with all the preparation they did, all the film they watched.”

Big upsetsPonca City, despite a 1-4 record, moves into the World’s 6AII rankings at No. 10 after a 24-16 victory over previously undefeated Lawton, which drops two slots to No. 7. Tay Moore had three TDs for Ponca City, which led 24-0 at halftime.

“Tough early schedule, but (Friday’s) win puts us in a good spot district-wise,” Ponca City coach Scott Harmon said. … Berryhill, which had been 1-3, defeated previously undefeated Muldrow 28-21. Ethan Stites had 21 rushes for 148 yards and three TDs for Berryhill.

NotableGrove (5-0) moved up to No. 8 in 5A with a 63-28 win at Claremore. Emmanuel Crawford had 18 rushes for 305 yards and four TDs plus a 49-yard touchdown reception. The Ridgerunners came back from a 21-14 deficit.