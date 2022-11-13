Barry Lewis: Football newcomer Cameron Sarey becomes `real weapon' for top-ranked Union

Union senior Cameron Sarey experienced a "long journey" to his signing with Rogers State's soccer program last Wednesday.

In contrast, his journey to becoming one of the area's most productive high school football kickers this season has been much shorter.

"He's become a real weapon for us," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said.

The Redhawks (10-0), No. 1 in the Tulsa World's Class 6AI rankings, host No. 7 Broken Arrow in a quarterfinal Friday. When the teams met in September, Sarey wasn't even on Union's football team. But he was playing the next week.

"The football coaches know one of our assistant coaches, Paulo (Velaszquez) and they came to him and they said, `Hey we need a kicker, so send one of your boys out,' " Sarey said. "And the coaches all agreed to send me so I went down, tried out and it's been a long ride ever since."

Fridrich was impressed immediately with Sarey's kicking.

"His kicks were going straight up," Fridrich said. "We were looking for someone to just handle kickoffs, but then it turned into more."

Sarey was so impressive he was kicking a few days later against Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

"I showed up on Day 1 and they had me practicing my kickoffs and all of them were into the end zone, and they were just like, `Hey we need you on the team right now, so ever since then I've been practicing and playing with them. The coaching staff has been real open with me and invited me right in."

Sarey's impact was felt quickly as three of his five kickoffs against Jenks went for touchbacks. Only two of Union's 22 other kickoffs this season have reached the end zone.

"(On kickoffs), watching that ball just sail into the end zone and everyone cheer, everyone gets super hyped," Sarey said. "When I walk back over, it's just a real good feeling."

In Union's following three games, Sarey also began sharing the placekicking duties and converted 6-of-6 extra points. During the past four games, Sarey has handled all of the placekicking.

In Week 7, he kicked his first field goal at Mustang.

"It was definitely an experience," Sarey said. "I had been practicing for weeks before they finally let me take one in a game. I hit it and knew it was going in and it was just a really good feeling."

For the season, he is 4-of-4 on field goals, 35-of-36 on extra points and recorded 21 touchbacks in 58 kickoffs.

Sarey said before the tryout invitation, football had been "in the back of my mind."

Union has a history of outstanding kickers, including one of the NFL's top punters, Tress Way, and Baylor's Noah Rauschenberg. Union enters the playoffs after posting the team's first perfect regular season since 2017.

"I'm excited to see where the season goes for us this year," Sarey said.

And after that it will be time to focus again on soccer.

"My true passion is with soccer," Sarey said. I've been been playing soccer since I was 6, it's been a long journey, the college process has been going a long time. I'm extremely excited to be going to (RSU) Claremore."

Stigler stymies Holland Hall

Two years after being eliminated by Holland Hall in the semifinals, Stigler gained some revenge on Friday night. The Panthers knocked off the two-time defending champion Dutch, 34-27, and advance to take on third-ranked Heritage Hall in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Stigler (9-2) moves up two slots to No. 7 in the 3A rankings.

The Panthers eliminated the Dutch in dramatic fashion.

With Holland Hall (5-6) moving down the field in the final minute of a 27-27 game, Stigler’s Morgan Jones snagged an interception and returned it 73 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds left.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Stigler coach Cade Shearwood said. “All we preach is play 100% until the last whistle blows and things will go our way. And our guys did that and it went our way. So I’m just super proud of our kids, my coaches and this community. We’re a family here at Stigler, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a Stigler Panther.”

Jones’ interception was the first time the Panthers (9-2) led in the game. Jones also finished with 55 receiving yards on offense.

McKade Peery led Stigler on offense with 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 146 passing yards and a touchdown.

And it was Peery who scored on a 1-yard run as time expired in the first half to cut Holland Hall’s lead to 20-13 at intermission.

In the third quarter, Peery found Jayce Winkel for a 31-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20. Then both teams traded touchdowns to tie the game at 27 before Jones’ late-game heroics.

Wildcats end drought

Ponca City, ranked No. 7 in 6AII, picked up its first playoff win since 1986, 35-7, over Tahlequah on Friday. Tay Moore had a pair of TD passes to Gavin Cunningham, Grant Harmon had a TD run and an interception, and Mikah McBride forced two fumbles on defense.

Ponca City (5-6) has allowed eight or less points in five of its past six games. The Wildcats visit No. 4 Muskogee in the quarterfinals.

Notable

In first-round football playoff games, district champions usually win 90% of their games and that continued this season as they went a combined 33-3. District winners in 6AI and 6AII received byes this season.

Remembering Bill Bond

A celebration of life for former Booker T. Washington volleyball/swimming coach Bill Bond is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. Bond, who coached BTW to state titles in volleyball (1976) and boys swimming (1981), died on Oct. 12. He was 74. Bond, an Edison graduate, was inducted into the BTW Ring of Honor earlier this year.​

—Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.