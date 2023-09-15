Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Earlier this week, Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke predicted that Friday night’s showdown with perennial Arkansas power Shiloh Christian would have a “playoff-type atmosphere.”

It certainly did.

Lincoln, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, scored three touchdowns in a 6:31 span midway through the first half and shut out the Saints in the second half for a 20-14 victory at Dennis Byrd Stadium.

“They bring a lot of tradition and a lot of pride,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. “It was a great game.”

The Bulldogs (4-0) avenged their only regular-season loss since 2018. Last year, Shiloh won 42-35 as Lincoln lost a fumble with just over a minute left. This year, it was Lincoln that came up with a late defensive stop as Kylan Schultheis sealed the outcome on a last-minute interception.

“It means a lot,” Lincoln linebacker Mason Torres said.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s game.

1. Lincoln is Heritage Hall’s top threat in 3A

Defending champion Heritage Hall, with most of its key players from returning from last year, entered this season as a strong favorite to win another gold ball. The big question was which team would step forward in nondistrict play as the top contender to dethrone Heritage Hall. Lincoln was ranked No. 2 in the preseason, but there were a lot of questions due to major graduation losses after last year.

But Lincoln, which has three finals appearances and a state title in the past four years, has firmly established itself as a state title contender and the East’s top 3A team with the win over Shiloh after convincing victories over Holland Hall, Jones and Vian.

2. Defense can carry Lincoln

The Bulldogs are known for their prolific offensive production, but defense lifted Lincoln over Shiloh. Their defense made a major statement with Malakia Dillard’s pick-6 and a second-half shutout to preserve the lead.

Shiloh running back Bo Williams had 618 rushing yards and 11 TDs in the first two games. Lincoln held him to 83 yards on 29 rushes.

“Our kids rallied to the football,” Ricke said. “I’m so proud of our defense.”

The Bulldogs held Shiloh to 3-of-13 on third-down conversions.

“We were fast and physical,” Torres said. “All kudos to our defensive coaches, they were making us grind all week and it was one of our hardest weeks of practices.”

Lincoln led 20-14 at halftime, but Ricke didn’t expect that to be the final score.

“We knew we were running the ball well,” Ricke said. “And we knew we were playing good defense so we played a little field position, which is not really what we like to do. But we had to play good complementary football tonight.”

3. Lincoln’s Malakai Dillard is a player to watch

Dillard, a sophomore, entered the game with six TDs on 12 receptions this season. On Friday, he made the biggest play of the game when he returned an interception 55 yards for a TD, giving Lincoln a 20-7 lead with 6:39 left in the second quarter.

“He’s exciting,” Ricke said. “He brings a lot of energy to our team. … He’s kind of a leader on our back end on defense and locks down their best receiver and he did it again tonight.”

Dillard said he was “was cramping in the middle” of the return.

His freshman brother, Kailib, came up with an interception in the end zone to thwart Shiloh’s best fourth-quarter scoring threat.

4. The Bulldogs have a strong backfield tandem

Moses Fullingim and Sawyer Brooks provide the Bulldogs a big 1-2 punch at running back with their complementary styles. Fullingim carried 28 times for 144 yards while Brooks had nine rushes for 46 yards, including the tiebreaking 8-yard TD run with 8:37 left in the second quarter. Fullingim entered the game with 473 rushing-receiving yards this year.

5. A boost for Oklahoma

Lincoln Christian’s win was one of the few produced by Oklahoma in high profile matchups against Arkansas teams this season. Also on Friday, third-ranked 6AI Mustang kicked a field goal with 10 seconds to escape Arkansas with a 49-47 win against Springdale Har-Ber, a team that 6AI No. 1 Bixby defeated 75-18 two weeks ago.

LINCOLN CHR. 20, SHILOH CHR. 14

Shiloh 7 7 0 0 — 14

Lincoln 7 13 0 0 — 20

SC: Baker 21 run (Evans kick)

LC: Rowlett 33 pass from L.Milligan (Housley kick)

LC: Brooks 8 run (Housley kick)

LC: Dillard 55 int. return (kick blocked)

SC: Holman 79 pass from Baker (Evans kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — SC 14, LC 17; Rushes-Yards — SC 47-130, LC 39-200; Comp-Att-Int — SC 9-17-3, LC 10-16-0. Passing Yards — SC 140, LC 183. Fumbles-Lost — SC 1-0, LC 0-0. Penalty Yards — SC 4-30, LC 9-82. Total Yards — SC 270, LC 383. Punts-Avg. — SC 3-43.7, LC 2-26.0.

