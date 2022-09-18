Barry Lewis column: All-World QBs shine in Week 3 victories

With many teams having a bye week, only half of those in the All-World preseason quarterback rankings were in action Friday.

But Pawhuska’s Todd Drummond, Metro Christian’s Kirk Francis, Stillwater’s Gage Gundy, Cushing’s Blaze Berlowitz and Verdigris’ Dylan White showed why they are so highly regarded as they led their teams to victories — two in dramatic comebacks.

Drummond, a South Dakota commit, brought Pawhuska back from a 26-point deficit to a 48-46 win over Woodland.

“For a moment in the first half he had a glitch, he was putting too much on himself, trying to make big plays on his own,” Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said. “But then he came back and made some throws that were on the next level.”

With two minutes left and the game tied at 40, Drummond launched a 95-yard drive that he capped with a 4-yard TD run and Deacon Hendren’s 2-point conversion.

“He’s good at running things and staying calm,” Hennesy said. “We start practice every day working on the 2-minute drill. We have two scripts, and every play we ran on that drive was from one of the scripts.”

Pawhuska then had to survive Woodland scoring a last-second TD and stopped the Cougars’ 2-point conversion that would have tied the game.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half, but were much better in the second half,” Hennesy said.

Drummond completed 30-of-40 passes for 486 yards and four TDs, and also rushed for two touchdowns.

Francis also was 30-of-40 — for 355 yards and five TDs in Class 3A No. 3 Metro Christian’s 41-21 win at Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

“Kirk was really efficient,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “He played with a lot of poise and took what they gave him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him as efficient as he was when no one was initially open.”

Entering the game, it looked the Patriots would be in for another tight battle as Prairie Grove appeared to be a similar type test as Poteau, which Metro rallied against a week earlier with two TDs in the final two minutes for a 35-31 win.

But after Prairie Grove’s Conner Hubbs returned the opening kickoff for a TD, Metro controlled the rest of the game, starting with Francis’ TD pass to Breck Nauman three minutes later. By early in the second quarter, Francis had three TD passes and Metro led 27-7.

At Stillwater, Gundy led an 89-yard drive that started at 2:06, capped by Noah Roberts’ 2-yard TD run with 14 seconds left, to lift the Pioneers past Norman 36-33.

“This has been a situation we’ve seen in ourselves in before, when something’s got to happen on the last drive,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “And you see 12 (Gundy) doing what 12 does. He’s an incredible competitor. You know, he’s yelling he wants the ball, `Give it to me. I’m gonna get it in.’ That’s the kind of leader he is. And we’ve got a whole bunch of guys that want to play that way, too. So they’re jumping right on board with it.”

Gundy’s running ability was important on the winning drive that kept the Pioneers at No. 1 in the World’s Class 6AII rankings.

“Determination, I mean you know, again, he wanted that ball,” Barnard said. “In that situation, I’m probably not gonna give it to anybody else. He’s a great big physical kid. You know, with the linemen that we have and the big fullbacks that we have, the tailbacks that we can block, it’s a tough stop.”

Last September, Gundy led a drive capped by his tying TD pass with eight seconds left against Deer Creek and the Pioneers eventually won in overtime.

“I had flashbacks from Deer Creek,” Gundy said. “It’s like Deja Vu.

“I like these moments because I feel like I can win something for my team and for the crowd and everybody.”

Roberts said about Gundy, “He’s different. Yeah, he’s a good leader and he works really hard. He pushes other people.”

Gundy completed 19-of-30 passes for 219 yards and three TDs, plus had 42 rushing yards.

At Cushing, Berlowitz passed for 284 yards and accounted for seven TDs in a 54-3 win over Berryhill. The Tigers, after previous-No. 1 Tuttle’s 24-20 loss to 5A No. 6 Guthrie, move up to No. 1 in 4A.

It was the second consecutive year that Berlowitz passed for six TDs against Berryhill, a perennial 3A playoff team. Berlowitz, who recently committed to New Mexico State, passed for 813 yards and 15 TDs as he went 3-0 in his career against Berryhill.

At Beggs, White was very efficient leading Verdigris’ offense in a 40-6 rout over the Golden Demons. He ran and passed for a TD as the Cardinals remain No. 1 in the 3A rankings.

Sam Hutchens, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.