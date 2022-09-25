Barry Lewis: Claremore Sequoyah soaring again with 4-0 start

Claremore Sequoyah's football program has come a long way in the past few years.

The Eagles were a perennial playoff team until winless seasons in 2018 and '19.

Sequoyah, however, returned to being a playoff team with record of 7-2 in 2020 and 7-4 last season

In his fifth season at Sequoyah, coach Rob Gilbreath's team has the potential to be the Eagles' best since 2006-09 when they reached the final twice and semifinals once, with a 3A gold ball in '06.

Sequoyah is 4-0 with its first three wins against 3A teams. The Eagles have won each game by at least 42 points, they are averaging 57.5 points with an average winning margin of 43.8 points.

This week, Sequoyah moves up to No. 6 in the World's 2A rankings.

"This is a really good group," said Gilbreath, who was previously head coach at Claremore and Rogers. "They work hard and play well together. They believe in what we're doing. We have good athletes and are having fun."

Logan Hattaway, a 2,000-yard rusher last year, is on that pace again with 55 carries for 623 yards and six touchdowns. In last Friday's 56-16 win over Adair, he rushed five times for 113 yards and three TDs.

Gilbreath's son, Landon, is the starting quarterback. In consecutive 56-point outings, he has been 4-of-6 passing each time for 100 yards with a combined six TDs.

Dylan Piguet, a receiver/cornerback, has 20 receptions for 413 yards and eight TDs. He also kicks extra points and has only missed one this year.

"He is a special athlete," Rob Gilbreath said.

Karson Bickel has scored on all six of his receptions, covering 241 yards. Tucker Long is a standout on the offensive line. Om defense, leaders include lineman Ethan Germany, and linebackers Jacob Marmon and Brody Nichols.

Sequoyah hasn't had to play its starters a full game this season, but that will likely change this Friday at second-ranked Rejoice Christian (4-0).

"To be the best, you have to play the best," Rob Gilbreath said.

Their 2A-8 district race should be very interesting as other contenders include No. 8 Vinita (4-0) and Pawhuska (3-2).

Regent moves up

Regent Prep is 3-0 and at No. 5 in the Class B rankings after a 52-14 home victory over previously undefeated Wetumka

The Rams took a 23-14 lead just before halftime on John Mark Roller's 27-yard TD pass to Tyler Helton.

Roller completed 19-of-26 passes for 270 yards with five TDs -- four going to Carter Smith. He also rushed for 63 yards. touchdowns. He added 63 yards rushing.

On defense, Zeke Camp had 10 tackles, including two tackles for losses while Tucker Phillips added nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Regent also recovered three onside kicks.

Former Regent receiver Jack Wright, a 2019 All-World player of the year finalist, received national attention last week on ESPN when he caught the game-winning TD pass on a flea flicker with 54 seconds left as North Dakota defeated Northern Arizona 27-24.

Wesleyan debuts in rankings

Bartlesville's Wesleyan Christian (3-1) debuts in the Class C rankings at No. 8 after a 54-6 win over Oaks, which was No. 6.

Wesleyan quarterback Tyrel Cloud passed for 184 yards and six TDs, and also rushed for another. Karl Siemers had eight catches for 104 yards and four TDs. Carson Tenison added a pick-6.

"We had a good Homecoming night," coach Curt Cloud said. "We continue to get better week by week and that's our goal. The past two seasons our goal was to make the playoffs and then win a game in the playoffs.

"No player has said as much but I think they realize if we get better every week adding diversity to the offense and physicality on defense, we may be a legit contender in Class C."

Notable

Wewoka, due to a lack of players. faced a forfeit situation Friday night for its game against Mounds. But seniors Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey joined the Tigers team to keep Wewoka from forfeiting and played in a 47-14 loss. Davis made a tackle after her kickoff late in the game. … Bixby basketball standout Parker Friedrichsen is scheduled to make his college commitment Tuesday afternoon to either Notre Dame, Nebraska or Davidson.