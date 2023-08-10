Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Broken Arrow’s football motto entering this season is “Every day, every way.”

“As a team, no matter the circumstance, every day we’re going to get better. work harder than we did the last day,” Broken Arrow end Derrick Osmond said while attending with several of his teammates the Tulsa World’s Fall Sports Photo Day on Wednesday at Memorial’s Veterans Arena.

The Tigers’ loss to Union in the Class 6AI quarterfinals ended their 2022 season at 5-7, but they were so close to having a much different year. They played four close games and lost them all.

“That always motivates you, knowing what you could have been,” Tigers defensive back Donavin Hardaway said. “We lost four games by one play. We’ll get those turned around this year. You can always look back and get better.”

And that will start with the season opener Aug, 25 against Bentonville (Arkansas). Broken Arrow lost a shootout against Bentonville in last year’s opener and that seemed to set the tone, at least early in the season.

“It’s very important because everybody has been doubting us,” Hardaway said. “We’re going to make a statement for ourselves early in the season.”

One of the priorities for the Tigers is quicker starts.

“We were a third and fourth quarter team so we’re going to try and start scoring early,” quarterback Cooper Bates said.

“We’re very excited and ready for the season.”

Last year’s disappointments drove the team in the offseason.

“We’ve been working harder, pushing teammates every day,” Hardaway said.

Running back Kaibre Harris added, “Our focus is way better.”

Harris is the Tigers’ top returning running back after averaging 6.4 yards on 51 rushes last year. He will have more of a workload after the departures of 1,000-yard rushers Nate Jones (graduation) and Kaydin Jones (move to Jenks). Bates is the top returning rusher as he gained 514 yards on 80 carries with five TDs as he split time at quarterback with Owen Jones, who is now at Jenks.

Two of the close losses last year came in games when the Tigers scored at least 46 points. Look for the Tigers to be improved defensively.

“We’ll be faster than we were last year,” linebacker Lane Condry said.

Harris has a suggestion for those doubting that the Tigers can contend with 6AI powers Bixby, Owasso, Union and Jenks.

“Just watch,” Harris said.

Hale’s hot prospect

It’s been a while since Hale has had a major college football recruit, but they do now as Rangers offensive tackle Javion Antai’s stock with recruiters is rising this summer.

Antai, who is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, has recently received offers from Oklahoma State, Tulsa, California and Central Arkansas.

“It’s very exciting,” Antai said at the World’s Fall Photo Day. “And I know I can do a lot more.”

East Central ready `to sling it’

East Central took a step back last year as it went 1-9 after four consecutive four-win seasons when they narrowly missed posting .500 or winning records.

The Cardinals were hampered last year when starting quarterback Konnor Dunn missed seven games due to a severe high ankle sprain and that detailed the passing game.

Dunn, however, is healthy and has looked good during the offseason, according to head coach Kevin Gordon.

“Staying healthy, that’s the key for us,” Gordon said at the World’s Fall Photo Day. “Konnor couid be really good. He can throw, he’s got great vision in the pocket and moves well. It will be great to have him a full year. We’re ready to sling it.”

Quarterbacks coach Rob Flory added that Dunn is “moving in the pocket better.”

Gordon likes how his lines are coming together, led by Kayson Hulsey and Tristen Cates, and is excited about the potential of Jaylen Conway.

“He is our Swiss Army Knife, he can do a little bit of everything,” Gordon said.

Running backs to watch include Laruntae Clayton and Donte Pegues.

Thanks, Memorial

Thank you to Memorial High School for hosting the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day. The date and site for the Winter Photo Day in October will be announced soon.

