Bixby’s defensive secondary over the past two years ranks among the best in Oklahoma high school football history.

All four are going on to major college football. Dylan Hasz signed with Arkansas in December.

Bixby celebrated Wednesday the signings of the other three — Cale Fugate, Jakeb Snyder and Tyson Williams — during a ceremony at the Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

While Williams signed with Abilene Christian, Fugate and Snyder are continuing their football careers as preferred walk-ons at Oklahoma.

“One of my best friends and we’ll be roommates there,” Snyder said of Fugate. “It’ll be really cool.”

Fugate added, “It’s definitely pretty special to be able to share that.”

Snyder, who will be competing this weekend at Dual State wrestling, committed to OU two weeks ago.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine,” Snyder said.

Bixby quarterbacks Connor Kirby and Austin Havens also celebrated signings. Kirby is going to Central Oklahoma, the site where Bixby won state titles the past four years.

Kirby selected UCO over Central Missouri.

“It was definitely a tough decision,” Kirby said. “I’m excited to get there (UCO). I really like the head coach (Adam Dorrel).”

Havens signed with Missouri S&T, following former Bixby QB Staton King. A unique major, Mining and Explosives Engineering, was an important factor in Havens selecting the Miners.

“There’s only three of four schools that offer that major,” Havens said. “Basically what you do (in that career) is travel the world to different sites of these mines, and people that need explosives, like when you demolish a stadium or a skyscraper or mines that need something blown up to get to the minerals that they need. So you make the explosives, set the charge, figure out the right amount and go blow it up, and come back home.

“The coaches showed me a lot of love and really want me there. It sets me up for my future, not just for four years, but for 40 years.”

Signings at Jenks

For the third time in seven years, a Jenks quarterback is headed to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Wednesday, several area high schools held signing ceremonies that were postponed a week due to weather after the current signing period for football began on Feb. 1.

Jenks quarterback Ike Owens celebrated his signing with Drake where he will join former Trojans standout QB Ian Corwin, who has played the past four seasons with the Bulldogs.

“It will be super fun,” Owens said. “I went up there for my visit, got to see him and looking forward for him taking me under his wing and following in his footsteps.”

Corwin’s predecessor, Cooper Nunley, also began in college at Drake.

Last summer, Owens went to a camp at Drake.

“They really liked me and I really liked it up there,” Owens said. “I liked the atmosphere.”

Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll will play his college football only a couple hours away from Owens. Carroll signed with Northern Iowa, where former Jenks QB Sawyer Kollmorgen started from 2012-15.

“’I’m ready to get down to Cedar Falls and get to work,” Carroll said. “They’ve been recruiting me ever since I was a sophomore and got the offer my junior year.

“They have really good O-linemen, they send O-linemen to the League (NFL). This past year they had one (Trevor Penning) go first round.”

A signing day ceremony while he was a freshman at Booker T. Washington made a big impact on Carroll.

“It’s always been a dream to play Division-I football,” Carroll said. “When I was a freshman I saw JJ Hester sign with Mizzou. That was very big to me and kind of an inspiration.”

Jenks also celebrated the football signings of Milton White and Jack Standlee, who played on both sides of the ball with the Trojans but were recruited to play at their secondary positions. White was a three-year starter on Jenks’ offensive line, but for Central Missouri he will be on the D-line, where he saw started only as a senior. Standlee, primarily a D-lineman for Jenks, will be a tight end for Pittsburg State.

Later this spring, Jenks coach Keith Riggs expects 5-6 more football players will sign, including Ty Walls and Cooper Crissup.

The Trojans also celebrated signings in other sports. Alisa Bunn, who was Jenks’ soccer MVP last year with 11 goals and seven assists, signed with Wyoming. Bunn wasn’t really familiar with that state before being recruited by the Cowgirls.

“It’s a super cool place,” Bunn said. “I had never been there before. The campus itself is super pretty and they have tons of major options. It’s just a really cute college town and I love it there.”

Brett Keeling, a two-time All-World boys tennis athlete of the year with a 62-0 high school record, signed with Wesleyan, a small liberal arts university in Middletown, Connecticut. He was looking for a college outside of the Midwest, and also considered Lehigh, Richmond and Villanova.

“I chose it mostly for academics,” Keeling said. “And their tennis team is pretty good — a good combination. I was at a showcase and that’s where I met their coaches. It was an obvious decision after I visited there.”

Notable

Rogers celebrated Wednesday its largest class of football signees — eight. Three of the signees are going to Northwestern (Oklahoma) State — Que Cherry, Ezedrick Flendid and Damariyon Dennis ...

Metro Christian’s ceremony last Thursday included a rarity for this area — a signing with a university overseas. Metro soccer player Hudson Beyer signed with Northumbria in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

All-World schedule

All-World finalists and teams for fall sports are scheduled to be published on Saturday (football), Monday (softball), Tuesday (cross country) and Wednesday (volleyball). The World’s All-State football teams will be published Sunday.